It's like seeing the DVD extras before a film has even come out – Amazon Prime has been chucking out the teasers left, right and center for the second season of hit mid-life crisis documentary The Grand Tour.

The latest video builds on what we saw in the last one from a few days ago – Jeremy Clarkson, James May and a suspiciously dark-goateed Richard Hammond are still looking for a new driver for the show after sacking the hapless The American after the first run of the show. The most recent video showed Mark Webber being tired out for the auspicious position, but failing to set competitive times in cars that didn't belong to Porsche, the brand for which he currently drives.

With Richard Hammond inspired to hire a new stunt driver for the show, the chaps set about seeing what he can do...with predictably expensive and carefully planned unexpected consequences. Do you have any ideas for new drivers for the show? Get in touch with Clarkson, Hammond and May on the Twitters with the hashtag #newdriverstillwanted