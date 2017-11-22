The 2018 Kia Stinger just received a rave review from Motor1.com Managing Editor Steven Ewing. Now, discover what your perfect version of the new sport sedan costs by checking out the configurator. By ticking every possible auction box on the range-topping GT2 trim, the model goes for $53,965.

The stock Stinger starts at $32,800 after the $900 destination charge. The base model uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) that routes through an eight-speed automatic. Higher in the range, buyers can get a 3.3-liter biturbo V6 with 365 hp (272 kW). Throughout the entire lineup, $2,200 buys an upgrade to all-wheel drive instead of only powering the rear axle.

The range-topping GT2 model with all-wheel drive costs $52,300 after destination, and it comes very well equipped. For example, buyers get full LED headlights. Inside, there’s Nappa leather upholstery and an eight-inch infotainment system with a Harman/Kardon stereo. The driver grips a heated steering wheel and nestles into a heated and ventilated 16-way power adjustable seat with two-way side bolster adjustments and a thigh cushion extension. The pilot also looks out through a head-up display. The passenger has to make do with 12-way power adjustments for his or her seat.

A suite of safety tech is also among the standard equipment. It includes blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic warning, forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and park distance monitoring.

With so many standard features, the options really only add small conveniences and slight style tweaks to the Stinger. Buyers can upgrade the exterior with a $75 bumper appliqué, $95 mud guards, and $240 puddle lights. A remote engine starter is $495. Fastidious customers can get a paint protection package for $200 and wheel locks for $55.

Inside, Kia focuses on making it easier to haul items. There’s a $125 cargo mat to protect the trunk, a $50 cargo net, a $95 cargo tray, and a $125 cargo tray for the seatback. A $110 doorsill appliqué offers a little extra style when stepping out of the vehicle.

In his first drive, Ewing notes that the Stinger is a legitimate contender against sport sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. At a maximum price just under $54,000, it competes against them quite well on price, too.

Source: Kia