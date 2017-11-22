After previously hinting at a plan to build 50th anniversary models, Subaru now confirms plans for every vehicle in its lineup to get a special edition to commemorate the brand’s milestone. All of them will share a new color in Subie’s palette, and the upgrades will come on an already high-level trim. A special badge will also denote these models. The automaker will announce more details about them at the Chicago Auto Show in February 2018.

In February 2017, Subaru first announced plans to commemorate its 50th year of business in the United States. In addition to offering the special edition models, the company will hold celebratory events to mark the anniversary and will donate 50 vehicles to charity.

Subaru will have reason to celebrate next year. The company spent 2017 replacing or refreshing much of its lineup, including the Crosstrek, Legacy, Outback, WRX, and STI.

In 2018, the company will add the Ascent three-row SUV to its lineup. A plug-in hybrid version of an existing model will also reportedly arrive next year. Plus, lucky performance fans will be able to pick up one of the 500 units of the WRX STI Type RA or the BRZ tS.

Subaru of America launched on February 15, 1968, when Harvey Lamm and Malcolm Bricklin helped bring the Japanese brand into the country. Fuji Heavy Industries (now simply Subaru) first entered the auto market in 1953. The company began manufacturing in the U.S. in 1990 at its Lafayette, Indiana. Today, the Outback, Legacy, Impreza, and soon the Ascent come from the plant.

The company first began using its venerable boxer engine layout in 1966 on the Subaru 1000. Production across many powertrain families has topped 16 million units (and counting). The Ascent will use a new turbocharged, direct-injected mill that will keep this legacy going.

Source: Subaru