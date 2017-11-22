The Hyundai Accent is all new for 2018, and alongside a thorough redesign – both inside and out – also comes a new asking price. The 2018 Accent SE, with a six-speed manual transmission, starts at just $14,995. That new price represents a slight $250 increase over the 2017 model.

The next-up SE with a six-speed automatic starts at $15,995, another $250 increase over the outgoing model. Though the two models are slightly more expensive than the 2017 versions that they replace, they do come loaded with plenty of added standard equipment.

Both the SE and the SE automatic come with standard features like a five-inch color touchscreen system, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, Bluetooth, power windows, and even a six-way adjustable driver seat. Opt for the SEL sedan, though, and the Accent is even more well equipped.

Starting at $17,295 with a six-speed automatic, the SEL trim is all-new on the Accent for 2018. The trim level includes upgrades like four-wheel disc brakes, a seven-inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic headlamp control, and a driver blind spot mirror.

At the top of the range is the new Accent Limited, which starts at $18,995 – and comes loaded with standard features. Along with a forward collision-avoidance system, the Limited trim gets a power sunroof, projecting headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille, fog lights, and Hyundai’s Blue Link connected services for three years.

Whichever trim you do decide, the Accent comes standard with a 1.6-liter inline-four engine rated at 130 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 119 pound-feet (161 Newton-meters) of torque. EPA fuel economy estimates sit at 28 city / 37 highway mpg with the manual, and 28 mpg city / 38 mpg highway with the automatic.

