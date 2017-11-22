The new generation of the Buick Regal transitions from being traditional sedan with a trunk to a liftback with a giant hatchback that dominates nearly the entire rear end. Plus, there’s a wagon now, too. You can configure the range online, and the range-topping GS with every available option goes for $46,025 after $925 destination.

The Regal starts at $25,915 for the base 1SV grade that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (359 newton-meters) of torque and a nine-speed automatic. For $39,990, the GS is the only trim with the 3.6-liter direct-injected V6 with 310 horsepower (231 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). A nine-speed automatic routes the output to an all-wheel-drive system.

The GS comes well equipped with standard features. All of them get adaptive dampers and Brembo brakes. Inside, Ebony leather upholstery covers eight-way adjustable power sport seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Safety-conscious drivers also benefit from blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking assist.

The Regal GS comes in five available colors, and Sport Red is the only no-cost option. Ebony Twilight Metallic (black), Quicksilver Metallic (silver), and Smoked Pearl Metallic (dark gray) add $395 to the price. White Frost Tricoat goes for $995.

Buyers can load the GS with more equipment, too. For example, the $1,690 Driver Confidence Package adds safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert with automatic braking, lane keep assist, and a head-up display. The $485 Appearance Package gives the car LED headlights for the exterior and wireless charging inside the cabin. The whimsically titled $945 Sights and Sounds Pack upgrades the 8-inch infotainment system with navigation capability and includes an eight-speaker Bose stereo system. Finally, a $200 option protects the interior with all-weather floor mats and a cargo tray in the trunk.

Among the standalone options, the $1,000 power moonroof is the only item most people would need. The $395 illuminated door sills add some style, too. Customers in extremely chilly areas can add an engine block heater for $100. There’s also a wheel lock kit for $60, front license plate bracket for $40, first aid kit for $35, and $90 highway safety kit with items like hand tools, flashlight, and a rain poncho.

