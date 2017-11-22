Carbon fiber aplenty.

The 2018 Audi RS4 Avant made its debut a few months ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show wearing an eye-catching Nogaro Blue paint as a nod to the first RS4 Avant launched back in 1999 as well as the RS2 Avant before it. Now, we get to see the high-performance wagon in an equally appealing Misano Red shade that has a pearl effect and is much cheaper than the retro-flavored hue since it costs only €890 in Germany where Nogaro Blue will set you back a cool €2,400.

There’s more to this RS4 Avant than its striking optional hue as the car also has the optional stylish 20-inch five-spoke wheels that come wrapped in 275/30 R20 tires. Price? That would have to be an extra €3,000 as per the German configurator. Other goodies include the optional LED matrix headlights (€860) and numerous carbon fiber goodies available separately or installed as standard on the Carbon Edition available also for the RS5 Coupe where there’s a fully exposed CFRP roof you can’t have on the Avant.

Should you prefer the RS recipe in the Sportback body style, you’re in luck as Audi Sport will likely introduce a first-ever RS5 Sportback as early as next year, maybe at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Spy shots have shown an S5 Sportback with wider tracks and the RS-specific oval exhaust tips undergoing testing, so there are reasons to believe it will actually happen, especially since the rumor mill does indicate such a model is on Audi Sport’s busy agenda.

All of these RS4 And RS5 models from Audi are powered by the exact same engine, a newly developed 2.9-liter V6 with a pair of turbochargers replacing the old naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8. Power stays the same at 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts), but torque is up by a massive 125 pound-feet (170 Newton-meters) to 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) thanks to forced induction.

Photos: Audi Forum Ingolstadt

