Another day, another teaser. This time around, it’s more interesting because the video released by Lamborghini for the Urus’ Corsa driving mode has been removed from the official YouTube account for some reason. However, some folks have already managed to download it and re-upload it onto YT, thus giving us the chance to take an early look at the front fascia of what is shaping up to be the world’s first Super SUV.

As seen on the infotainment’s touchscreen, the Lamborghini Urus has a very aggressive front fascia and doesn’t look like your typical SUV. Huge air vents, a prominent front splitter, and bulging wheel arches are some of the ingredients that will allow the Rambo Lambo’s spiritual successor to stand out from the crop of sport utility vehicles.

The adjacent teaser video also gives us the opportunity to see the Bang & Olufsen-branded speaker and an all-digital instrument cluster in Corsa (Italian for “race”) mode derived from the Huracan and Aventador. In addition, we can easily observe the secondary touchscreen panel mounted lower on the center console for the HVAC controls in the same vein as the Audi A8 and A7 have. A similar setup will also be installed in next year’s Q8, which one could say it will be the closest thing to the Urus, especially if it will spawn an RS Q8 version later in its life cycle.

We are less than two weeks away from the Urus’ official reveal set to take place at home in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. Previous teaser videos have shown some of the other driving modes, including Terra, Neve, and Sabia – all of which will be available through the ANIMA selector.

Between now and December 4, Lamborghini will likely release even more teasers to generate more buzz around what will be a hugely important product lunch for the brand. The Urus is expected to help the company double annual production by 2019 to around 7,000 units (including the Huracan and Aventador), so it’s easy to understand why the Audi-owned marque is making such a big deal out of the SUV’s long-awaited arrival.