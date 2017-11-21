The new 2019 Ram pickup will debut in a couple months in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show, but what we have here is a slightly different animal. Specifically, we’re looking at a Ram 2500 Power Wagon, hiding what we suspect is a minor facelift that will befall the burly brand before it returns wearing the new skin of the standard truck. When that will happen is unknown, but two years from now is a good place to start.

In the meantime, what can we deduce from this series of spy shots? For starters, we can easily discern a big crosshair grille behind the coverings, taking the place of the Ram-branded design on the current Power Wagon. There also could be some minor differences with the headlights and lower fascia, though the ridges we see in the hood appear to match up well with the current model. What’s interesting here is that the fenders beneath the camouflage covering appear to be matte black, suggesting this facelift may have been a late decision from the folks at FCA and bolted to an existing Power Wagon for testing.

It’s not entirely clear when the new Power Wagon will arrive, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see it in the first quarter of next year. To keep it a bit fresher in the face of its all-new younger sibling, some interior trim updates are also likely, as well as updates to the UConnect system.

When it does show up, it should still brandish all the neat things we love in the current model. That includes the same 410-horsepower Hemi V8, 12,000-pound winch, front sway bar that can disconnect at the flip of a switch for more suspension articulation, and enough ground clearance to easily pass over errant rocks or tree limbs on an off-road trail.

Source: Automedia