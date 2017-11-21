Hide press release Show press release

GMC SIERRA ALL MOUNTAIN CONCEPT CONQUERS UNCHARTED TERRITORY AT VAIL MOUNTAIN



21/11/17



VAIL, Colo. — The 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept, a one-of-a-kind snow-climbing machine, will debut this week at Vail Mountain. The Sierra All Mountain concept takes GMC’s signature bold design and engineering excellence to new heights, adding tank-like tracks that help it navigate rugged, snow-covered terrain.

Built on a GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4WD Crew Cab platform, the epitome of GMC’s strength and design, the All Mountain concept stands ready to tackle steep slopes and extreme weather conditions. It combines the power of the 6.6L turbo-diesel V-8 engine and first-class interior appointments of the Sierra 2500HD Denali and adds enhanced capability and features through concept Mattracks® technology and GMC Accessories.

“With GMC’s focus on premium capability and design, we wanted to ensure that this concept took these signature attributes to an entirely new level,” said Carl Zipfel, GMC exterior designer. “The Sierra All Mountain concept Mattracks® technology enables the truck to conquer uncharted territory while highlighting premium interior features such as Bose speakers and upscale leather treatments.”

Sierra All Mountain Concept Features:

Mattracks® 150 Series Tracks with GMC Red finish

Bodyside graphics

Wheel well and underbody LED lights

Snowboard Racks, associated accessories by Thule®

Amplifier and Dual Pod Speaker Kit, associated accessories by KICKER®

RIGID E-Series 30-Inch Light Bar

Soft roll-up tonneau cover by Advantage

Duramax® 6.6L Turbo Diesel engine with 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque

Allison® 1000 six-speed automatic transmission

The GMC Sierra All Mountain will remain on display at Vail for the winter season as part of an exclusive partnership announced earlier this year with Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), the leading global mountain resort company. In addition to the main partnership with Vail Resorts, Inc., GMC has extended its presence by also collaborating with the Vail Valley Foundation and the Town of Vail. GMC will have a large presence in the Town of Vail through vehicle displays, courtesy vehicles, signage and special events.

“The Sierra All Mountain concept is perfectly suited for the outdoor activities offered at Vail properties,” said Rich Latek, director of GMC Marketing. “This unique concept truck is a fun way to attract attention to GMC and highlight our partnership with Vail Resorts.”

A similar Sierra All Mountain concept, built on a Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X platform, will be on display at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

