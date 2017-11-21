Equipped with a 710-horsepower (529-kilowatts) 4.0-liter V8, the McLaren 720S is no slouch. The supercar is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 220 mph (360 kmh). With all that performance in mind, one owner decided to take his new 720S to the track to see just how fast it was in a straight line.

According to Dragtimes, a McLaren owner took their 720S to ATCO Raceway in New Jersey, hoping the vehicle would fair well in a colder climate. And it did. During a private event, the 720S recorded a quarter-mile time of 9.7 seconds at 147 miles per hour (236 kilometers per hour), making it quicker than the Porsche 918 Spyder (9.8s), the LaFerrari (9.8s) and even the range-topping P1 (9.8s).

Apart from a set of tire heaters, the 720S was completely stock and made three separate runs, each one clocking in at 9.7 seconds, and more than 146 mph. The first run saw the supercar conquer the quarter mile in 9.799 seconds at 146.50 mph. The second run recorded a time of 9.788 seconds at 147.28 mph. And the third run was 9.733 seconds at 146.72 mph, the fastest time of the day.

These new numbers come just a few weeks after we saw video of a 720S taking down supercars like the Porsche 918, the Ferrari F12 TDF, and yes, even the dreaded Tesla Model S. For what it’s worth, the new 720S may actually be faster than the company would like to admit. Dyno figures suggest that the supercar could put down as much as 700 hp (521 kW) at the wheels.

Whatever the case, the new McLaren 720S is fast – and these numbers prove it. Maybe one day it will be able to take down the Dodge Demon, which currently holds the quarter mile world record with a time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kmh).

Source: DragTimes