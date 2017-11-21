In the market for a 2018 BMW M5? Prepare to dish out some serious cash for the new sports sedan – not that it isn't worth it. While the outgoing model could be had for as little as $94,100, the new version will set you back no less than six figures, putting it squarely in competition with cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63, and the Porsche Panamera.

According to a user on the Bimmerpost forum, the new BMW M5 will start at $102,600 in the U.S. The user reportedly pre-ordered his M5 with a 10-percent military discount, putting the price of his particular M5 at just $92,000. The order sheet breaks down all the pricing, and lists all the standard and optional features. The entire order sheet can be downloaded at the link.

Things like adaptive full-LED headlights with automatic high beams, a power tailgate, Harman pardon surround sound audio system, lane departure warning, and 19-inch M double-spoke wheels all come standard. Azurite Black Metallic paint ($1,950), full Merino leather ($3,500), and 20-inch M double-spoke wheels ($1,300), meanwhile, can only be had as an option. The M5 First Edition package, of which just 400 examples will be offered, will cost another $18,300 on top of the base MSRP, and features an Individual Frozen Dark Red Metallic paint.

Whichever options you do decide, the BMW M5 comes standard with a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) biturbo V8 and all-wheel drive, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 189 mph (305 kmh)… pending you’re able to remove the limiter.

The new BMW M5 starts at €117,900 in Europe, is now available to pre-oder, with deliveries beginning beginning in Spring of 2018 in the U.S.

Source: Bimmerpost