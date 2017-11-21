There appears to be a family resemblance with the Forester, based on this image.
Subaru has released the first teaser really showing the body of its forthcoming 2019 Ascent three-row SUV. The model will have a full debut very soon at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28.
Subie's official photo is rather dark, but you can see our lightened version above. The production model has a softer appearance than the earlier concept's chiseled style (gallery below). The road-going design borrows cues from the existing Forester, particularly around the roof and greenhouse, but extends the styling to add room for an additional row of seats. The bracket-shaped LED runnings lights are a touch that many modern Subies share.
A previous teaser also provided a shadowy look at the Ascent's rear bumper. The photo shows a contoured hatchback and aluminum trim on the tailgate.
The Ascent will ride on the Subaru Global Platform like the latest Impreza and Crosstrek. Power will come from a newly developed turbocharged, direct-injected boxer engine, and it'll obviously route through an all-wheel-drive system. The company will build the big SUV at its factory in Lafayette, Indiana.
Subaru has been riding high in the United States with 71 months of month-over-month sales growth. The firm expects entering the three-row segment with the Ascent is the right move for keeping this prosperity going.
The Ascent is the spiritual successor to the Tribeca, and the company surely hopes that its shot at the segment is more of a success. It has been toying with what a big Subaru might look like since the Viziv-7 concept. Based on the latest teaser, very little of the Viziv-7's chunky styling didn't translate to the road.
Source: Subaru
Subaru Ascent Teaser
SUBARU TO DEBUT ALL-NEW 2019 ASCENT THREE-ROW SUV AT THE 2017 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW
Subaru of America Inc. has confirmed it will introduce the biggest Subaru yet at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show – the all-new 2019 Ascent. The first full three-row SUV from Subaru, the Ascent is family-sized, versatile and capable.
The reveal will be streamed live from the auto show on November 28, 2017. Please visit www.subaru.com for additional information.
