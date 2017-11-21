In a perfect example of "don't judge a book by its cover," this video shows an unassuming older man in a baseball cap and glasses driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that is more than happy to engage in impromptu street racing against two guys in a Corvette.

The guys in the Corvette are cruising around when the black Challenger Hellcat pulls up next to them. They immediately assume that there's no chance of a race because of the driver's modest appearance. However, the Challenger driver actually accelerates away, and things escalate from there. Once traffic becomes lighter, they lineup again for several runs.

The 'Vette doesn't stand a chance, though. In low gears, the Chevy can hang with Hellcat for a little bit, but the Challenger eventually pulls away each time. The guys in the Corvette have a blast trying to win, though. Warning: there is a little explicit language.

The video doesn't provide a good look at the Challenger driver until near the end. The big reveal comes when the cars pull off at a turn around. The Hellcat driver is soft spoken and looks to be around 60 years old. He doesn't have the look of a guy who would be street racing in his black muscle car in the middle of the day.

As a final flourish, the Challenger driver pulls away with a burnout and wagging the muscle car's rear end. It's quite a way to say goodbye to the guys in the Corvette. Age really is just a number, and a person can have fun no matter how many years he or she has been around.

Source: itsjusta6 via YouTube