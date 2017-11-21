The McLaren 720S will go racing in 2019 when the newly announced GT3 version will hit the track. According to McLaren, the company will develop the 720S GT3 throughout 2018, and some of the work will happen at a new dedicated facility at the automaker's Woking, England, campus. The company reveals the look of the upcoming racecar in a pair of renderings showing its circuit-spec features.

McLaren didn't release any technical details about the 720S GT3. It looks great in the renderings, though. Compared to the road-going version, the racer features a new hood with an array of vents in the center. The front end also gains large intakes in the fascia and dive planes at each corner. The mirrors appear to have a large hole in them. Wider side sills flow between more muscular fenders. At the rear, the company fits a huge wing and similarly massive diffuser. The already high-mounted exhaust outlets shift to a spot more towards the center of the vehicle.

The 720S is already a star among supercars. In the street specification, the model packs a mid-mounted 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters of torque that routes through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can get the 3,128-pound coupe to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds.

If the current level of performance somehow isn't enough, McLaren already confirms that an even quicker 720S Long Tail is under development. It will follow the 675LT's lead by being lighter, sharper, and possibly a little more powerful than the standard version.

McLaren is quite familiar with offering GT3-spec machines after previously building versions of the MP4-12C and 650S for the class.

Source: McLaren Automotive via Facebook