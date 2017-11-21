Working for Taco Bell is not the only way to get a discount on the Chevrolet Corvette. Yes, the fast-food chain is qualified by General Motors as a “supplier” and enjoys great savings over MSRPs for its employees, but Chevrolet now has even more impressive discounts, especially for the Corvette Z06.

Just when it is making the headlines with the new Corvette ZR1, Chevy is offering the Z06 version with a massive $9,107 price cut from MSRP, according to 24/7 Wall St. With only about 9,700 examples of the Corvette planned for production next year, this offer could be a great chance to get your hands on a brand new Corvette Z06 at a low price.

The online publication says it is “closeout” time for many of Chevrolet’s 2017 MY vehicles, which means you can get large discounts for many of the cars. The Corvette Z06 gets the biggest price cut mainly due to its relatively slow sales this year. In October alone, Chevy managed to shift 1,345 Corvettes, down 49 percent compared to October last year. For the first 10 months of the year, deliveries are down by 20 percent, from 20,236 units to 25,345 units.

The Corvette Z06 remains one of the most powerful cars on sale today with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, generating 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is channeled to the wheels through either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

What’s even more impressive, 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint takes only 2.95 seconds, while the quarter mile run is performed in 10.95 seconds with the automatic. Also, it’s one of the fastest cars around the Nurburgring track in Germany with a time of 7 minutes 13.9 seconds. And, yes, it’s quicker than the Camaro ZL1 1LE.

