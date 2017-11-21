RM Sotheby’s Group is preparing its return to the Florida coast for the Fort Lauderdale auction in April next year. Held under the RM Auctions brand, the two-day sale will feature a selection of approximately 300 collector cars, ranging from “American classics to European sports cars, muscle, hot rods, customs, and modern collectibles,” according to the company.

One of the coolest vehicles that will be offered during the auction will be a single-owner Ford GT from 2006 with chassis number 401960. Having covered only 10.8 miles (17.3 kilometers), this is arguably one of the cleanest and best condition GTs we’ve seen in the last couple of years.

As you can see from the attached images, it’s finished in white and features contrasting blue racing stripes and red brake calipers. One of the most expensive options for the first modern generation GT, a set of forged alloy BBS wheels, is also found in this example. The vehicle also comes with the factory protective coverings for the bucket seats, which guarantees the interior is kept in mint condition, as well as with all the original books.

Preliminary calculations suggest this pristine 2006 Ford GT will fetch between $300,000 and $350,000 when it goes under the hammer in April 2018. The car is offered without reserve.

“The extremely low-mileage Ford GT is a fantastic fit and a great early highlight for the auction, and one that we are proud to be offering on behalf of its original owner,” Donnie Gould, Car Specialist at RM Sotheby’s Group, comments.

As a quick reminder, the first Ford GT was produced between 2004 and 2006 with a total of 4,038 units sold to customers. Power comes from an all-aluminum 5.4-liter V8 with 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) of torque, channeled to the wheels through a Ricardo six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

Source: RM Auctions