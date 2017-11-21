We’ve seen plenty of spy shots with camouflaged prototypes of the hardcore Ferrari 488 GTB and now it’s time to check out what’s likely a near-production prototype showing off a mean front end. Believed to bring back the “GTO” suffix, the hardcore mid-engined V8 supercar from Maranello was spotted at an undisclosed location inside what must have been a Ferrari facility in Italy.

The more track-focused 488 is expected to see the light of day sometime next year with more power in a lighter package. There are contradicting reports about whether the new version will pack a kinetic energy recovery system as some are saying it’s indeed in the offing while others are suggesting it’s reserved for the V12 mill. KERS or not, the biturbo 3.9-liter V8 engine will allegedly be upgraded to develop somewhere in the region of 700 horsepower, which would represent a healthy 30-hp bump over the 488 GTB. It remains to be seen whether torque will receive a boost over the current 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters).

Rumor has it the Ferrari 488 GTO / Speciale / Scuderia or whatever it will be called is going to shave off a considerable 75 kilograms (165 pounds), which means it would tip the scales at less than 1,400 kg (3,086 lbs). To achieve the diet, Ferrari will install thinner glass and will remove some of the sound-deadening material. Forged aluminum wheels and even lighter ceramic brakes should be part of the weight loss program as well.

Aside from featuring an improved power-to-weight ratio, the new 488 version will likely benefit from a sleeker more aerodynamic body boosting downforce. Already we can see the redesigned front bumper that sort of reminds us of the 458 Speciale, but with an extended nose and what looks to be a carbon fiber add-on piece.

Ferrari’s answer to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is expected to premiere in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show, though an online reveal could occur a few weeks sooner on the Internet.

Photos: Motor.es