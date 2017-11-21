Fan or not of SUVs, there’s no denying the Cayenne has been a huge success for Porsche as the company headquartered in Stuttgart has managed to sell more than 770,000 examples since the SUV’s launch in 2002. It’s now in its third generation, which the company says it has been developed from the ground up, although you’d be tempted to say otherwise judging by the oh-so familiar exterior design. With the exception of the Panamera-esque continuous taillight, the Cayenne’s styling is evolutionary, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

It’s the same story with the posh interior as it hasn’t been drastically modified, although now there’s a much bigger display for the infotainment system along with a plethora of touch-sensitive buttons on the center console. Porsche says it has also bumped the quality of the materials used throughout the cabin, while the amount of space for passengers and their luggage has increased to make the Cayenne a better all-rounder.

With new engines, overhauled chassis, rear-wheel steering, and numerous safety systems, the Cayenne in its third iteration is shaping up to be better in just about every way than its predecessor. Porsche hasn’t revealed the flagship model just yet, with the lineup currently topping out at the Turbo version set to be dethroned most likely in 2018 by the Turbo S E-Hybrid. If it will inherit the exact same setup from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, it means the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine together with the electric motor will push out a combined 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque.

If you are not too fond of the Cayenne, the immense Volkswagen Group is on the verge of introducing another insanely fast high-riding vehicle. Due to be revealed on December 4, Lamborghini says the Urus will be the first “Super SUV” in the world and we already know it will rock a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with a meaty 650 hp.

With two new truly quick SUVs in the pipeline, it looks like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s Nürburgring lap record for an SUV is in danger.