As with many things in life, the world of motorsports is a veritable cornucopia of personal preference. That’s especially true when it comes to sound, and in particular, the scream of an engine. There are those who prefer the deep-throated bellow of a V8, while others like the scream of a high-revving V10 or V12. Of the inline variety, there’s certainly a fan base for a well-tuned straight six, and one can’t mention the glory days of Group B rally without recalling the shriek of Audi’s inline five-cylinder tearing through stages.

For this video we nix all those designs and pay homage to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder powering one of the greatest rally cars of them all, the Lancia Delta HF Integrale. Now, we know four-cylinder engines aren’t always on the top of the list when it comes to spine-tingling sounds, but when serious horsepower is involved, the natural by-product seems to be something aurally awesome. In this instance, the overachieving four-pot in the Lancia is said to produce over 500 horsepower, and judging by the flutter of the blow-off valve – not to mention the haste in which this car gets around the track – we believe every digit.

The video comes from NM2255 Car HD Videos on YouTube and it was shot at Castelletto Circuit in northern Italy during the Formula Challenge. We’re used to seeing the Delta HF throwing massive rooster tails on rally stages, but this particular car appears to have been fairly well adapted for circuit racing. Through all the tight corners in the video we never see Lancia’s tail step out once, and it’s not like the driver was taking it easy. We do, however, see the inside rear wheel lift off the track on more than one occasion. Aside from prolific power, this Lancia also has some serious bite.

And then there’s the sound. Yes, such things are personal preference, but we have to believe that anyone with a modicum of racing fuel in their veins will take particular delight in hearing that small engine sing its song. That, friends, is the sound of horsepower. And it sounds very good.

With the distraction thus ended, we return you to your regularly scheduled day.

Source: NM2255 Car Videos via YouTube