Porsche, Subaru, and BMW motorcycles have close ties using engines with horizontally opposed cylinders in their vehicles. In a new video, Doug DeMuro shows why Ferrari deserves a spot on that list, too, when he drives a 1981 Ferrari 512 BB in Dubai.

BB stands for Berlinetta Boxer, but DeMuro notes that the model name is a misnomer because the Ferrari doesn’t technically have a boxer engine layout. Since each pair of cylinders share a crank pin, so it’s more appropriate to call this mill a 180-degree V12.

Regardless of the name the engine carries, it’s an impressive mill. The 4.9-liter, mid-mounted powerplant churns out 360 horsepower, and DeMuro finds that it easily propels the coupe to keep up with modern traffic. The engine sounds great, too.

The 512 BB features a wonderfully retro wedge shape with pop-up headlights. Clamshell panels cover the front and rear. When open, they provide an easy view of the vehicle’s mechanicals.

5 photos

Unfortunately, the 512 BB doesn’t stand up to modern levels of ergonomics. The clutch is heavy, and the pedals sit offset to the coupe’s center, which forces an odd seating position. For DeMuro, this means that the shifter in first gear rubs against his leg. There’s not much headroom, either.

Getting out of the 512 BB is a challenge for the uninitiated, too. Ferrari hides the interior door release completely out of sight. If someone doesn’t know where it is, then there’s not much chance of ever finding the lever.

Ferrari eventually evolved this model into the fuel-injected BBi. Later, it gave way to the even more famous 512 TR Testarossa.

Source: Doug DeMuro via YouTube