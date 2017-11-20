Everyone loves the Toyota Supra – but do most actually know the history of the now iconic sports car? Thankfully Donut Media has got you covered with another installment of its lovable "Evolution" video videos. Following the Jeep Wrangler last week, the latest video breaks down the history of the iconic Supra.

It all started in 1978. The Supra nameplate was introduced to the Toyota Celica range, and with a new 2.0-liter engine good for either 110 or 123 horsepower (82 or 91 kilowatts), depending on the trim. A 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint was dealt with in 10.2 seconds, and features like four-wheel disc brakes and electronic fuel injection were added to the range for the first time.

In 1981, the Celica Supra – as well as the rest of the Celica range – was completely redesigned. Under the hood was a new inline-six cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering a respectable 145 hp (108 kW) and 155 pound-feet (210 Newton-meters) of torque in the "L-Type" luxury trim. Sprinting to 60 mph now only took 9.8 seconds.

Fast forward to 1986, and the Supra dropped the Celica nameplate entirely, instead opting for a brand-new platform and range of engines. A 200-hp (149-kW) inline-six now sat under the hood, with a turbocharged option introduced in 1987. But in 1993, the Supra would get its most significant makeover to date.

An entirely new design separated the A80 from the edgy outgoing models. The introduction of the turbocharged 2JZ saw the Supra pump out 220 hp (164 kW) and 210 lb-fet (280 Nm) of torque. The turbocharged model could sprint to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, and today it remains the most sought-after Supras of all time, thanks in part to its role in the Fast and Furious film franchise.

Now, nearly 40 years after the original model was introduced, a new Supra sports car is on the horizon. Sharing its platform with the upcoming BMW Z4, the coupe will wield a new 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 and somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 hp (298 kW). Let’s just hope it lives up to the success of the originals.