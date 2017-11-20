There are a few things we can always count on in the automotive realm, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class being a boxy bad-boy off-roader is one of them. A new model is coming for 2018, and though it doesn’t look that much different, we’re told it will in fact be pretty much all-new from top to bottom, right down to the full ladder frame underneath. We’ve seem quite a few spy photos so far, but now we have a video that takes a look at the new G-Class.

The video even zooms in for a glimpse of the interior, though there’s still quite a bit of cover over the important areas. We can see the infotainment screen peaking out ever so slightly, though it’s still not entirely clear if it will receive the full digital treatment seen on the Mercedes E-Class. Whatever the format, the G-Class will likely feature the latest tech from Stuttgart.

The current G-Class has been around since 1990, and though it will retain a full frame, it’s said to be optimized for the new aluminum-bodied model. The designs for frame and body will allow for a bit more interior room, meaning the new G-Class will grow overall just a little bit. The size increase is said to not diminish its off-road prowess, however; approach and departure angles should be slightly improved on the new model. Helping that would be a revised front suspension with a new electro-mechanical rack and pinion steering system, replacing the old-school recirculating ball steering of old. Powering the G-Class at launch will be a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 and a new 2.9-liter I6 diesel.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the fake panels and camouflaged wrap will come off the new G-Class this coming January, debuting at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: walkoART vis YouTube