In just a few weeks, the all-new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid – or at it’s more simply known, the most powerful Panamera to date – will make its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. But before the exciting, electrified four-door struts its stuff on American soil, Porsche has released a video of the Panamera taking to the track, and it sounds menacing.

Sprinting around the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid reaches speeds of well over 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) in certain parts of the track. The sound of the plug-in bitrubo V8 can be heard alongside plenty of tire squealing. Though Porsche doesn't give an official lap time, our best measurement puts it at somewhere around 1 minute 24 seconds, close to the course record.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the flagship of the range, and delivers a whopping 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (848 Newton-meters) of torque. The aforementioned 4.0-liter biturbo V8 itself pumps out 550 hp (410 kW) and 567 lb-ft (768 Newton-meters), while the 14.1 kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery and electric motor provide another 136 hp (101 kW).

25 photos Porsche Panamera

That newfound power is routed through an eight-speed Porsche PDK gearbox and sent to all four wheels, which allows for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint of just 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 192 mph (308 kmh). When it’s not tearing up the track, though, the hybrid Panamera is actually pretty subtle. It can drive up to 31 miles (49 kilometers) on electric only in the E-Power setting, and returns a combined 40 miles per gallon highway.

With an asking price of $184,000, it’s not exactly the cheapest option in the range. Still, for those buyers looking for a Panamera with both grit and efficiency, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is available to order and is expected to reach U.S. dealers the first half of 2018.

Source: Porsche