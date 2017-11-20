Taking a drive in a two-seat sports car with the top down is an emotional experience, but the lack of space can be a major hindrance. For drivers that desire a convertible with room for more passengers, Mercedes offers several options, including the new E-Class Cabriolet. The configurator for the four-seat droptop is available now, and you can option one to $96,395 by loading the vehicle with options.

Mercedes offers 2018 E-Class Cabriolet in two forms: the rear-wheel drive E400 Cabriolet starting at $67,295 (after $995 destination) or the all-wheel drive E400 4Matic Cabriolet for $69,795 after the delivery fee. Both of them use a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 with 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, and a nine-speed automatic routes the output through the selected drivetrain. The 4Matic version requires 5.3 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), and the rear-drive model takes 5.5 seconds to hit the same speed.

Buyers have a plethora of choices when specifying their new E-Class Cabriolet. The exterior comes in 11 colors, including the $1,515 Designo Diamond White Metallic shade on this one. In addition, customers can choose from four hues for the fabric roof: black, blue, dark brown, and red. Finally, there are four available wheel designs, like these 19-inch AMG twin, 5-spoke pieces. The vehicle also features the optional AMG Line package for $2,500 with a more aggressive body kit, sport steering wheel, brushed aluminum pedals, black headliner, and tweaked cabin trim.

The interior is similarly customizable. There are nine upholstery options, including the $4,200 range-topping Nappa leather choices in a mix of Black and Titanium Grey Pearl or Macchiato Beige and Titian Red. Picking these also require adding one of the three levels of Premium Package, and the top version for $9,350 adds 27 features to E-Class like a Burmester surround sound stereo, lane keeping assist, surround view cameras, head-up display, and much more. Plus, a $1,050 Warmth & Comfort Package gives the convertible rapid heating front seats, heated armrests, and heated steering wheel.

Mercedes doesn't offer E-Class Cabrio customers many opportunities to change the vehicle's performance. The only major option is the Air Body Control adaptive air suspension for $1,900.

The German automaker also has a wide variety of connectivity subscription services. For example, its Mbrace Secure program is $199 a year after a six-month free trial and includes services like automatic alarm notification, automatic collision notification, and stolen vehicle location assistance. In addition, $28 a month bundles the Mbrace Concierge and Entertain subscriptions for in-car Wifi, Mercedes-Benz Concierge, location-based traffic, and location-based weather.

If you're in the market for a luxurious, four-place convertible, Motor1.com's First Drive suggests the E400 Cabrio might be one to consider. "Even in its most aggressive settings, which I selected most of the time to keep the engine feeling more alert, the E400’s ride quality and steering are luxuriously damped, obediently responding to the driver’s inputs without any harshness or suddenness to upset the other occupants."

Source: Mercedes-Benz