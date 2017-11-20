Buyers can load the four-seat convertible with lots of high-tech amenities.
Taking a drive in a two-seat sports car with the top down is an emotional experience, but the lack of space can be a major hindrance. For drivers that desire a convertible with room for more passengers, Mercedes offers several options, including the new E-Class Cabriolet. The configurator for the four-seat droptop is available now, and you can option one to $96,395 by loading the vehicle with options.
Mercedes offers 2018 E-Class Cabriolet in two forms: the rear-wheel drive E400 Cabriolet starting at $67,295 (after $995 destination) or the all-wheel drive E400 4Matic Cabriolet for $69,795 after the delivery fee. Both of them use a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 with 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, and a nine-speed automatic routes the output through the selected drivetrain. The 4Matic version requires 5.3 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour), and the rear-drive model takes 5.5 seconds to hit the same speed.
Buyers have a plethora of choices when specifying their new E-Class Cabriolet. The exterior comes in 11 colors, including the $1,515 Designo Diamond White Metallic shade on this one. In addition, customers can choose from four hues for the fabric roof: black, blue, dark brown, and red. Finally, there are four available wheel designs, like these 19-inch AMG twin, 5-spoke pieces. The vehicle also features the optional AMG Line package for $2,500 with a more aggressive body kit, sport steering wheel, brushed aluminum pedals, black headliner, and tweaked cabin trim.
The interior is similarly customizable. There are nine upholstery options, including the $4,200 range-topping Nappa leather choices in a mix of Black and Titanium Grey Pearl or Macchiato Beige and Titian Red. Picking these also require adding one of the three levels of Premium Package, and the top version for $9,350 adds 27 features to E-Class like a Burmester surround sound stereo, lane keeping assist, surround view cameras, head-up display, and much more. Plus, a $1,050 Warmth & Comfort Package gives the convertible rapid heating front seats, heated armrests, and heated steering wheel.
Mercedes doesn't offer E-Class Cabrio customers many opportunities to change the vehicle's performance. The only major option is the Air Body Control adaptive air suspension for $1,900.
The German automaker also has a wide variety of connectivity subscription services. For example, its Mbrace Secure program is $199 a year after a six-month free trial and includes services like automatic alarm notification, automatic collision notification, and stolen vehicle location assistance. In addition, $28 a month bundles the Mbrace Concierge and Entertain subscriptions for in-car Wifi, Mercedes-Benz Concierge, location-based traffic, and location-based weather.
If you're in the market for a luxurious, four-place convertible, Motor1.com's First Drive suggests the E400 Cabrio might be one to consider. "Even in its most aggressive settings, which I selected most of the time to keep the engine feeling more alert, the E400’s ride quality and steering are luxuriously damped, obediently responding to the driver’s inputs without any harshness or suddenness to upset the other occupants."
Source: Mercedes-Benz
2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet Configurator
The new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet: All-Season Comfort & Practicality
Nov 20, 2017 – AtlantaNow on sale at U.S. dealers, the all-new E-Class Cabriolet is poised for any change in season. Available for the first time with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the E-Class Cabriolet also boasts AIRCAP® wind deflector and AIRSCARF® neck-level heating technology to enhance comfort when driving with the top down.
The new E-Class Cabriolet four-seater combines pure, elegant design with long- distance comfort for four occupants and the latest E-Class technology. When the soft top is up, the E-Class Cabriolet has a silhouette similar to that of the E-Class Coupe and displays the same expressive proportions and clean lines. The 'hot and cool' design idiom represents both elegance and intelligence, and shapes the appearance of the Cabriolet, which nevertheless exudes a unique character - especially when the soft top is down.
Open-air driving comfort all year
Maximum open-air comfort makes the E-Class Cabriolet a pleasure to drive. Mercedes-Benz was the first manufacturer to bring neck-level heating to market with AIRSCARF® technology, which makes top-down driving enjoyable even at low temperatures by circulating warm air around the neck area in cooler weather. The available AIRCAP® system was developed specifically for Mercedes-Benz cabriolets and consists of an electric wind deflector inconspicuously integrated into the roof frame and an electric wind blocker behind the rear seats. At the press of a button, this system reduces the interior turbulence for the rear passengers as well. A number of additional features make the E-Class Cabriolet suitable for all seasons and weather conditions:
Acoustic soft top insulated to protect against heat and cold
Heat-reflecting leather in conjunction with leather appointments
Individually folding rear seat backrests with through-loading feature
Available 4MATIC all-wheel drive
MAGIC VISION CONTROL® - the intelligent and highly efficient wash/wipe system for the windscreen – is heated when the outside temperature falls to prevent snow or ice from sticking in winter.
Starting at $66,300 for the E400 Cabriolet and $68,800 for the E400 4MATIC Cabriolet (not including $995 destination & delivery), the E-Class Cabriolet joins a range of convertibles in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The extensive Mercedes-Benz Cabrio family includes the smart electric drive cabriolet, C-Class Cabriolet, recently redesigned S-Class Cabriolet, SLC, SL and AMG GT and GT C Roadsters and the ultra-exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet.
Premium-class fabric soft top
With the new E-Class Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz is continuing its tradition of high- caliber cabriolets with a classic fabric soft top. Available in dark brown, dark blue, red or black, the fully automatic acoustic soft top features sophisticated insulation that reduces wind and driving noise at highway speeds. The soft-top structure and insulation has an equally positive effect on climate control and comfort, making the Cabriolet suitable for use year-round.
Even with the top down, the trunk capacity offers a high level of everyday practicality, with enough space to store luggage for a weekend getaway. The 50:50 folding rear seat backrests create a through-loading feature in the interior – another advantage when it comes to daily driving.
Larger and more luxurious: interior comfort for four
Compared with its predecessor, the new E-Class Cabriolet has grown in length, width, wheelbase, and boasts a wider track. Its considerably larger footprint benefits passengers in the rear in particular. On each of the four high-quality seats - which all feel like individual seats in their own right - passengers can all enjoy true comfort even on long journeys.
The luxurious seats for all four occupants feature a sporty sculpted individual-seat character. Standard-fit automatic belt presenters for the front seats help the occupants to fasten their seat belts.
