LEXUS GIVES THE RX LUXURY CROSSOVER A DYNAMIC STYLING EDGE WITH NEW SPORT MODEL

New design-led addition to the Lexus RX luxury crossover range

Features matching black external details, including 20-inch alloy wheels, spindle grille finish, door mirror casings, rear diffuser and front fog light surrounds

Also includes fabric/leather upholstery, Pioneer premium audio system and Lexus Safety System +

An accessible new version for the RX 450h self-charging full hybrid, turbocharged RX 300 and petrol V6-powered RX 350 models

Addition to the RX line-up follows the successful introduction of Sport models to the Lexus CT, IS and NX ranges

Available in Europe from February 2018

Incisive styling is one of the stand-out features of the Lexus RX luxury crossover, the edges and curves of its sharp yet elegant lines catching the eye and making a strong design statement. This impactful styling is being given extra emphasis in a new addition to the RX range, the new RX Sport.

RX Sport in detail

The RX Sport is distinguished by a series of exterior elements with a matching black finish. This includes a powerfully rendered signature Lexus spindle grille, featuring a sequence of horizontal bars, framed in chrome and flanked by fog lights set in new black surrounds.

The 20-inch alloy wheels have a five-twin-spoke design and are also painted black. The side profile is further punctuated by new black housings for the heated, electrically adjustable door mirrors with integrated turn indicators and auto-folding function.

At the rear a new black diffuser treatment for the lower part of the bumper creates a strong contrast with the bodywork colour while also expressing the RX’s status as a spacious SUV with all-wheel drive capability.

The new RX Sport is available with all powertrains in the range: the self-charging, petrol-electric hybrid RX 450h, the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol RX 300 and the petrol V6-powered RX 350. It sits at the heart of the RX range as an accessible choice for customers, based on the current best-selling mid/Executive grade. Its introduction follows the successful addition of similar Sport versions to the Lexus CT hatchback, IS saloon and NX compact crossover ranges.

In addition to its specific external features, the RX Sport is equipped to a high level. LED headlights with Automatic High Beam, smooth leather or high-quality fabric upholstery and a nine or 12 -speaker Pioneer premium audio system with, respectively, eight or 12.3-inch Lexus Media Display are all provided as standard. The fourth generation RX has a top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and all versions are fitted with the Lexus Safety System + package of active safety and driver assistance features.

The new RX Sport will be available to European customers from February 2018.

The RX success story

The RX has a distinguished history and continues to be one of Lexus’ most popular global models. With its launch of the original RX model in 1998, Lexus can be credited with creating a new class of vehicle, the luxury sport-utility vehicle. The newcomer generated keen public interest, prompting other manufacturers to produce their own interpretations of the premium SUV concept.

Lexus continued to bring design and technical innovation to the segment, most notably with the introduction of its first hybrid-power vehicle, the RX 400h in 2005, paving the way for hybrid to become the brand’s core powertrain technology.

The RX has remained hugely popular, sought by people who need and appreciate the flexibility of a sport-utility vehicle combined with the driving comfort of a premium sedan, presented in an elegant, contemporary design package. To date, more than 234,000 RX have been sold in Europe.

The current RX, the fourth generation model, was launched in late 2015 and is available with a choice of three powertrains: the hybrid RX 450h with electric E-Four all-wheel drive capability; the RX 300 powered by a 238 DIN hp turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine and available with front or all-wheel drive; and the RX 350, featuring a 300 DIN hp direct-injection petrol V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.