Chengdu, China. This will be the place of birth for Polestar’s first production car aptly called the Polestar 1. Described as being a state of-the-art facility, the new Polestar Production Centre will be ready by the middle of next year, though it won’t kick off assembly of the stunning coupe until mid-2019. The new plant is billed as being not only the most eco-friendly car factory in China, but also one of the most efficient in the entire world.

It has been designed with help from Norwegian architects at Snøhetta and will also encompass a customer experience center as well as a customer test track. Once it will be up and running, the factory will build a maximum of 500 cars per year, but that number will eventually grow as there are already plans for additional models.

Indeed, a Polestar 2 has already been confirmed for a release sometime in 2019 and is shaping up to be a sedan to serve as a direct adversary for the Tesla Model 3. There are also talks of a Polestar 3 believed to take the form of an SUV to go after the Model X.

Meanwhile, the Polestar 1 a.k.a. “Grand Touring Coupe” will represent the first order of business for the newly established automaker part of the Volvo Car Group. It will make use of a hybrid setup delivering a combined output of 600 and a massive 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a Volvo four-cylinder gasoline engine driving the front wheels and working together with a pair of electric motors powering the rear axle.

Details about the type of battery it will feature have not been disclosed, but we do know the car will be able to cover up to 93 miles (150 kilometers) running solely on electric power, thus making it the hybrid with the longest electric range ever seen on a production car. In EV mode, the two-door, 2+2 seater Polestar 1 will be purely rear-wheel drive.

The looks, performance, and zero-emissions range will come at a cost as the Polestar 1 might retail for $177,000 for the fully loaded version, but only if the company will ever decide to sell it the old fashioned way rather than just offering the model exclusively with a subscription plan like it’s currently doing. Yes, even though deliveries won’t start until the middle of 2019, the coupe can already be ordered online only through a fixed two- or three-year subscription plan.

To get Polestar going, Volvo and parent company Geely have agreed to invest a total of €640 million (about $754M).

