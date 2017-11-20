This is where the 600-horsepower hybrid coupe will come to life starting mid-2019.
Chengdu, China. This will be the place of birth for Polestar’s first production car aptly called the Polestar 1. Described as being a state of-the-art facility, the new Polestar Production Centre will be ready by the middle of next year, though it won’t kick off assembly of the stunning coupe until mid-2019. The new plant is billed as being not only the most eco-friendly car factory in China, but also one of the most efficient in the entire world.
It has been designed with help from Norwegian architects at Snøhetta and will also encompass a customer experience center as well as a customer test track. Once it will be up and running, the factory will build a maximum of 500 cars per year, but that number will eventually grow as there are already plans for additional models.
Indeed, a Polestar 2 has already been confirmed for a release sometime in 2019 and is shaping up to be a sedan to serve as a direct adversary for the Tesla Model 3. There are also talks of a Polestar 3 believed to take the form of an SUV to go after the Model X.
Meanwhile, the Polestar 1 a.k.a. “Grand Touring Coupe” will represent the first order of business for the newly established automaker part of the Volvo Car Group. It will make use of a hybrid setup delivering a combined output of 600 and a massive 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a Volvo four-cylinder gasoline engine driving the front wheels and working together with a pair of electric motors powering the rear axle.
Details about the type of battery it will feature have not been disclosed, but we do know the car will be able to cover up to 93 miles (150 kilometers) running solely on electric power, thus making it the hybrid with the longest electric range ever seen on a production car. In EV mode, the two-door, 2+2 seater Polestar 1 will be purely rear-wheel drive.
The looks, performance, and zero-emissions range will come at a cost as the Polestar 1 might retail for $177,000 for the fully loaded version, but only if the company will ever decide to sell it the old fashioned way rather than just offering the model exclusively with a subscription plan like it’s currently doing. Yes, even though deliveries won’t start until the middle of 2019, the coupe can already be ordered online only through a fixed two- or three-year subscription plan.
To get Polestar going, Volvo and parent company Geely have agreed to invest a total of €640 million (about $754M).
Source: Polestar
Polestar starts construction of its state-of-the-art Polestar Production Centre
Polestar has announced that construction of its new state-of-the-art Polestar Production Centre has started in Chengdu, China, where the company's first model, the Polestar 1, will be produced.
The Polestar Production Centre is due for completion by mid-2018 to be ready to start tooling installation and pre-production testing – an aggressive and challenging nine-month construction plan.
The Polestar Production Centre, designed together with international award-winning architects Snøhetta from Norway, will be the most environmentally-responsible car factory in China, and one of the most efficient in the world, with a target of Gold status in the globally-recognised LEED ratings (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).
The Polestar Production Centre will build the Polestar 1, a Grand Touring Coupé with a 600-hp Electric Performance Hybrid powertrain that also offers 150kms of pure electric range - the longest pure electric distance of any hybrid car in the world. Polestar is currently targeting to build a maximum of 500 units per year.
The Polestar Production Centre will also include a customer experience centre, staffed by product experts, as well as a customer test track constructed within the campus to enable potential customers to evaluate the car to the extremes not possible on public roads.
Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar said; "Following the successful launch of the new Polestar brand in October, construction of the new Polestar Production Centre is the next step in turning our plans into reality. We are building a Production Centre that is a reflection of our brand. A facility that is modern, progressive, technically advanced and environmentally responsible. The Polestar Production Centre will be an embodiment of the Polestar brand."