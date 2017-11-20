We are inching closer to the debut of Rolls-Royce’s first-ever high-riding model, which is still known for its Cullinan code name. We’ve seen it testing a number of times and now it’s back, spied while being transported on a trailer and wearing less camouflage than ever.

Don’t get too excited however, as the prototype is still almost entirely covered under thin camo foil with the only exception being the windscreen frame. This new batch of spy photos gives us a nice distant look at the vehicle, showing once again its overall shape, but it doesn’t reveal new details from its design.

Thankfully, we know a lot about the vehicle, which is set to become the most expensive model in BMW Group’s wide portfolio. Riding on the same platform that also underpins the new Phantom, the Cullinan will rely on an extensive use of aluminum to keep the weight low. Combine this with a comfortable high riding position, plenty of ground clearance, and a new suspension that offers a "magic carpet" ride, and you’ll have one of the smoothest riding SUVs on the planet.

In fact, Rolls-Royce says the Cullinan won’t be an SUV, but a "high-bodied car," or a "high-riding vehicle." These vague descriptions of the car make us believe it won’t be really capable of going off-road, but will instead have an AWD system tuned for better traction on the asphalt. Because the massive V12 under the hood will surely require good amounts of traction to effectively send its power to the road.

Last month we had the chance to glimpse the interior of the Cullinan (see photos above), which will feature some familiar details. Ignore the BMW steering wheel, it’s there just for test purposes, and focus on the digital instrument cluster, which is quite similar to the one found inside the new Phantom. There’s also a second screen in the dashboard, which will be used for the infotainment system.

