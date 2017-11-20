Skoda has confirmed it will continue the tradition of producing its most important vehicles at its Mlada Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic by announcing it will manufacture purely electric vehicles at the same factory starting in 2020. A year earlier, the automaker will also begin producing electrical components for plug-in hybrid vehicles from Volkswagen Group’s rich portfolio.

Skoda’s electric vehicle offensive will start with a PHEV version of the current generation Superb, followed by a more efficient version of the Kodiaq SUV. Both vehicles will use a hybrid system that consists of a 1.4-liter turbo gas engine paired to a 114-horsepower (85-kilowatt) electric motor for a total output of 215 hp (160 kW). If this setup sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s identical to the powertrain the Volkswagen Passat GTE uses.

In 2020, Skoda will be ready to launch its first-ever fully electric model, previewed by the Vision E concept earlier this year (pictured below). It will be VAG’s third EV based on the MEB platform, following two electric cars from Volkswagen and Audi, giving the Czech vehicle nearly the same level of priority as the two German models.

The EV push will then reportedly continue with Skoda’s most expensive car ever – an all-electric coupe-SUV, positioned between the Karoq and Kodiaq. With power expected to be close to 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), it might also become the most powerful production car of the brand.

On the exact opposite end of the EV spectrum, the manufacturer is expected to launch an affordable electric hatch. It will essentially be a rebadged and slightly revised version of the VW I.D. and might resurrect the Felicia moniker. By 2025, the EV range will grow by two additional models, another compact crossover and a sports car, believed to be a spiritual successor of the classic 110R.

Source: Skoda