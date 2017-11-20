Having been spotted a week ago with barely any camouflage (see spy photos below), it means the official reveal of the 2018 Mercedes C-Class is likely right around the corner. Rumored to debut in January 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the mid-cycle refresh for the premium sedan will bring an assortment of changes both inside and out.

For starters, this prototype was caught by the spy camera in Germany the other day undergoing final testing while failing to hide its new Comand infotainment system with a wider display. Fans of the three-pointed star badge will remember this setup as it has already been previewed by Mercedes through the near-production GLC F-Cell introduced earlier this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The biggest screen available in the outgoing C-Class measures 8.4 inches in diagonal whereas the one in the aforementioned hydrogen-powered crossover has a 10.25-inch size. The sedan is also expected to inherit the new multifunction touchpad with handwriting recognition. While this test vehicle had analog dials for the instrument cluster, there’s a good chance the 2018 C-Class will be optionally available with a fully digital 12.3-inch setup as seen in the GLC F-Cell we’ve been mentioning.

Stepping outside of the vehicle, you will notice the cap on the rear bumper revealing the prototype in question was the thrifty C350 plug-in hybrid. There are going to be updated graphics for the all-LED taillights, along with new Multibeam LED headlights derived from those of the bigger E-Class. Underneath the hood, Mercedes could install its new OM 654 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine borrowed from the E.

Following the sedan’s premiere in January, the wagon will likely be unveiled a couple of months later in Geneva and should be shortly followed by the coupe and cabriolet.