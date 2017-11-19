The resurrected German automaker Borgward is finalizing the preparations for its European launch, scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. After more than 50 years of absence, the brand will begin its renaissance on the Old continent with Germany and the neighboring countries, according to Auto Express.

The first model Borgward will offer in Europe will be the BX7 crossover, which was revealed during the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. It’s an Audi Q5-sized SUV with a versatile interior that can carry up to seven people and is powered by a solid 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 224 horsepower (165 kilowatts) and 222 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque.

Power is channeled to all four wheels through a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This setup provides a decent 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in less than 10 seconds and a top speed in excess of 124 mph (200 kph).

According to the British publication, the hottest variant of the BX7, the BX7 TS, which is currently on display at the Guangzhou Motor Show, will wear a starting price of around €44,000 (approximately $51,880 at the current exchange rates) in Germany. As far as the standard version is concerned, it is rumored to be available at €26,000 (approx. $30,660).

Tom Anliker, Borgward’s Vice-President of marketing, has confirmed the car has been homologated for the European market in left-hand drive configuration and is virtually ready for its market launch.

Despite Borgward's relatively successful entry on the Chinese market, the European customers are quite unfamiliar with the brand and that’s probably the biggest challenge ahead of its German homecoming, according to Chief Design Officer Anders Warming. The company will focus its efforts towards creating an online sales network, rather than a classical dealership network with showrooms.

Once Borgward is done with its launch in mainland Europe, it will work on a UK version of its smaller crossover, the BX5.

