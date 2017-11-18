The teaser campaign for the Lamborghini Urus is slowly, but surely turning out to be just as extensive as the one Audi had for its new A8 flagship a few months ago. Maybe that’s not a coincidence considering both marques are part of the same Volkswagen Group? Anyway, in today’s episode, we get to see the Super SUV wearing full camouflage attire while being driven hard on a somewhat rough terrain.

While the teaser video is primarily about the “Terra” (Italian for “land”) driving mode, it does give us the opportunity to (briefly) check out most of the instrument cluster. As seen in yesterday’s revealing spy shots of the interior, the Urus will boast an all-digital dash (likely heavily related to Audi’s Virtual Cockpit) and now we get to see some of its snazzy graphics.

Terra is just one of the driving modes the driver will get to choose from by fiddling with the ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) selector. Previous teasers have shown the Neve (snow) and Sabbia (sand) models, which will be joined by Strada, Sport, and Corsa inherited from the Huracan and Aventador.

While those two high-performance machines rely on naturally aspirated engines, the Urus will embrace forced induction by getting a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 rated at 650 horsepower reserved for the SUV as per Lamborghini’s one model, one engine rule. It goes without saying that an all-wheel-drive system and an automatic transmission will come as standard.

Priced at under $200,000, the Urus will be officially revealed on December 4 at home in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The closest thing to Lambo’s SUV in the VW empire is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and eventually the rumored Audi RS Q8, which will have a significantly more attainable price tag and share a large portion of the hardware. However, it won't be out in the near future taking into account the regular Q8 won’t be unveiled until sometime in 2018, so the RS is unlikely to arrive until well into 2019 or even 2020.