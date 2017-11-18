Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC, owner of brands Maxus, MG, Roewe, and Yuejin, has introduced the next generation MG6 during the Guangzhou Auto Show. The vehicle is based on the same platform that also underpins another SAIC model, the Roewe i6 sedan, and is expected to reach the UK market sometime next year. For now, it remains a China exclusive car.

The new MG6 becomes the first vehicle from the British company to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. According to the official press information, it consists of a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gas engine and an electric motor, generating a combined output of 228 horsepower (167 kilowatts) and 458 pound-feet (622 Newton-meters) of torque. More impressively, on paper, the sedan returns impressive 157 miles per gallon (1.5 liters per 100 kilometers) on a combined cycle.

According to Autocar, the common architecture with the i6 means the MG6 will also be offered with traditional gasoline engines, including the aforementioned 1.0-liter unit and a larger 1.5-liter turbo with 165 hp (123 kW). The latter is also used in the GS crossover.

Aimed at young customers, the new MG6 comes with internet connectivity for the Chinese market, based on a system SAIC is using across its lineup, as well as a voice control function. The interior features a dual-screen layout with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch display for the infotainment system. Part of the standard equipment is an electronic parking brake, while optionally available will be something that SAIC describes as a "remote control driving system," allowing drivers to control the car at low speeds via a mobile application.

Autocar claims the UK version of the new MG6 will most likely debut at the London Motor Show next year, where the sedan will be revealed alongside the second generation MG3.

Source: SAIC via Autocar