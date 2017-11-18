When does an Audi R8 V10 cost $1.6 million? When it has a body literally sculpted by hand, utilizing carbon fiber cut by hand, with an interior awash in technology and covered in materials also cut by hand and precisely stitched. Of course, the car we’re talking about isn’t an Audi, or a Lamborghini Huracan for that matter. Yes, this machine features the same 5.2-liter V10 found in the aforementioned supercars, generating 610 horsepower. But everything else stems from Italdesign Automobili Speciali, which hand-builds its Zerouno supercar to order for buyers.

To help make that live for you, the company has put together a short behind-the-scenes video showcasing how the Zerouno is built. Everything above – right down to a person carving exterior vents with a very tiny file – is featured in the five-minute clip. The emphasis here is obviously on the Zerouno’s hand-built and assembled construction, and that is absolutely no joke. Necessary holes are drilled by hand. The body shaping and sculpting is done by hand. Screws and fasteners are shown being installed – you guessed it – by hand. The only thing that strikes us out-of-place are lug nuts getting zipped down with an impact wrench instead of a torque wrench. Still there was a person manning the impact gun, so hand-crafted still applies.

We also get a look and some of the engineering and technology used in the development of the supercar. The 1:30 mark in the video is particularly neat to all us non-engineering people, watching as the computer simulates motion and flex in the Zerouno’s unibody, presumably for structural rigidity purposes. That’s quickly followed by someone wearing VR goggles to do, well, something. We don't really care what's happening; we just want to be a part of it.

No wonder Italdesign is only building five of these cars.The time requirements for such impressive craftsmanship certainly explain the expensive price tag. And the Zerouno must be worth every penny, because all five cars are already sold.

Source: Italdesign Official via YouTube