ALL-new jaguar xel PUSHING THE SPORTS SALOON TO NEW LENGTHS

AT-A-GLANCE

Extended wheelbase version of Jaguar’s sports saloon engineered exclusively for China

Enhanced luxury and rear passenger space: occupants in row two benefit from 112mm added legroom and 100mm extra kneeroom

Enhanced rear centre arm rest, sliding panoramic sunroof, passenger front seat away function and side window blinds ensure unparalleled rear seat comfort

Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices and a full suite of Jaguar connected services allow all occupants to stay connected on the move

Cabin air ionisation technology improves interior air quality and passenger well-being

Latest safety technology: Clear Exit Monitor warns rear seat passengers against opening the doors when traffic is detected approaching from behind

Touch Pro infotainment features fast and intuitive tablet-style 10-inch touchscreen and is matched to a reconfigurable interactive driver display

Lightweight Aluminium Architecture delivers superb ride and handling as well as refinement and efficiency

Innovative and intelligent technologies include, All Surface Progress Control, Keep-Assist, Reverse Traffic Detection and Park Assist

Advanced Ingenium powertrains include 200PS and 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines with rear-wheel drive and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission

Jaguar Drive Control allows the driver to select the programme to fit their favoured driving style and journey

Developed and engineered in Britain and produced alongside the Jaguar XFL at Chery Jaguar Land Rover’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Changshu



Summary

The all-new Jaguar XEL delivers the unrivalled dynamics and peerless design of the standard XE with enhanced luxury, exceptional comfort and increased technology customers have come to expect from a long-wheelbase Jaguar.

With a wheelbase increased by 100mm, up to an overall 2,935mm, occupants in the rear seats are able to enjoy enhanced legroom and improved kneeroom for greater comfort. The XEL retains the sporting profile and flawless design of the XE with the additional length incorporated seamlessly.

A selection of technologies and convenience features ensure that rear passengers are able to relax or work in complete comfort. With a sliding panoramic sunroof, and cabin air ionisation, passengers are sure to arrive feeling refreshed and revitalised. In addition, a front passenger seat away function allows rear occupants to have even greater space.

A full suite of connected services, including Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices, allows occupants to work or be entertained on the move.

The safety of rear passengers when exiting the vehicle is assured by Jaguar’s advanced Clear Exit Monitor safety function. Operating up to 3mph (5km/h) the system warns of approaching hazards such as passing vehicles and cyclists as the vehicle comes to a standstill. When the passenger begins to unlatch the door, a visual warning LED will provide an alert if a potential hazard is detected.

Power comes from Jaguar Land Rover’s innovative and clean 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a choice of two power outputs; 200PS and 250PS. The advanced engine delivers excellent performance, with the 250PS model capable of a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) time of 7.3 seconds while the 200PS model is able to achieve fuel economy of 42mpg (6.7l/100km). Both engines are paired with a smooth and quick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The sleek profile of the XE has been preserved, with signature J-blade headlights and a short rear overhang among the trademark Jaguar features while an ‘XEL’ badge on the side window finisher, chrome door handles and chrome side sill finisher, all help to differentiate the new addition from standard wheelbase models.

Inside, the new XEL’s cabin is both luxurious and sporty with a wide selection of colour options, giving customers a host of options when specifying their perfect interior.

The Jaguar XEL will be produced at Chery Jaguar Land Rover’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Changshu and sold exclusively in China. Sales of the Jaguar XEL will start in China in January 2018.

Range summary

The all-new XEL range will consist of:

XEL Pure,

XEL Prestige

XEL Prestige+

XEL Portfolio

The powertrain range will consist of:

200PS 2.0-litre petrol automatic; RWD

250PS 2.0-litre petrol automatic; RWD

Design

Strong graphical design and defined lines ensure that the new XEL’s increased length is integrated seamlessly with the bold Jaguar design language

Precision and perfection: an assured sports saloon

Instantly recognisable as a Jaguar, the all-new XEL continues the manufacturer’s design ethos to be the most striking car in its segment.

The additional 100mm wheelbase length, increasing to 2,935mm, is seamlessly integrated into the sleek design of the sports saloon and the extended wheelbase provides an extra 112mm of rear legroom and 100mm of kneeroom for occupants in the second row seats, delivering new levels of interior comfort.

Short front and rear overhangs ensure the new XEL retains a dynamic silhouette and the strong, rising waistline adds drama to the vehicle, even when stationary. Adaptive Xenon headlights sit flush with the surrounding panels for enhanced aerodynamics as well as improved aesthetics. The powerful lights are complimented with the now familiar Jaguar signature J-blade LED daytime running lights. The purposeful front-end is reinforced with fender vents, while the steeply raked windscreen emphasises the coupe-like profile of the car.

The XEL’s heightened status and prestige is reinforced by the sliding panoramic sunroof, which gives the cabin an increased sense of spaciousness, particularly in the rear.

While the majority of design cues for XEL have been carried over from the standard XE, the long wheelbase car features a selection of details that mark it out compared to the standard-wheelbase model. Exterior XEL badging on the side window finisher and a chrome strip running the full length of the doors all distinguish the new model.

Wheel options range from 17 to 19-inch alloys and the rear of the car features tail lights incorporating the signature Jaguar graphic inspired by the F-TYPE sports car, with a strong horizontal element intersecting a bold roundel.

Interior design: contemporary and luxurious

From the moment the driver starts the all-new XEL, they are greeted with the theatre and drama befitting the pinnacle of the XE line-up. A start switch heart beat is the first focal point, and once the ignition is turned on the driver experiences the rising of the rotary shifter and interior light wake-up sequence.

The key interior design cues are recognisably Jaguar. The trademark Riva Hoop remains, defining the dashboard as it wraps around the driver and front passenger. The Riva Hoop is also available in a choice of finishes from Piano Black to Gloss Figured Ebony veneer or Satin Ash veneer.

Further interior finishes include a twin-needle-stitched leather-feel material wrapped dashboard on high-specification cars, which gives the cabin a rich, hand-crafted feel.

In keeping with the Jaguar XEL’s luxurious status, there are a series of additional interior design touches over the standard XE. The front veneers are larger while there is an additional rear door veneer owing to the extended wheelbase. These are supplemented by additional ambient lighting within the door releases and in the door stowage areas. Rear passengers also benefit from blinds for improved privacy.

Both legroom and kneeroom in the rear seats have increased, by 112mm and 100mm respectively, making XEL more comfortable and relaxing than the standard-wheelbase model, while rear seat occupants enjoy individual seat heating. For the ultimate rear legroom, when seated behind an empty front passenger seat, rear passengers can use the front passenger seat away function.

INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

With a tablet-style touchscreen, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices, apps that can be used with wearable technology and an 825W Meridian Surround Sound System – the XEL’s infotainment system ensures occupants are always connected

Perfectly positioned in the centre of the facia, the touchscreen is at the heart of the XEL’s infotainment system. The 10-inch touchscreen (available with Touch Pro) features a clear, intuitive user interface designed to provide quick and easy access to all features and functions.

Cutting-edge infotainment technology

Customers can choose between the standard Touch system with its 8-inch touchscreen and the next-generation Touch Pro system – Jaguar’s most advanced infotainment system. Touch Pro is designed around a tablet-style 10-inch touchscreen and is as intuitive to use as it is powerful, making every journey a more enjoyable, rewarding experience.

Touch Pro features state-of-the-art technologies including a powerful quad-core processor and ultra-fast Ethernet connectivity. This gives Touch Pro incredible computing power and delivers exceptional performance and functionality.

The large touchscreen makes interaction smooth, seamless and intuitive. The home screen can be customised and widgets can be added to provide shortcuts to specific features, functions, tasks and favourite contacts. It’s even possible to add additional customised home screens if desired.

The screen delivers superb graphics and the super-wide display enables multi-tasking. For instance, media can be shown in the main area of the screen, while the side panel can show journey status, weather reports or phone details – swiping up or down allows the user to select from one of up to five panels. Users can zoom in and out of maps using ‘pinch to zoom’ and ‘pan’ gestures – nothing could be simpler or more intuitive.

Touch Pro can get you to your destination even when the GPS signal is lost, thanks to dead-reckoning. By analysing data from the vehicle’s sensors, it can accurately identify the vehicle’s location and direction of travel.

Functionality is taken to the next level by specifying Touch Pro’s data connection and location-based features and services. A companion app for iOS and Android smartphones enables true door-to-door route planning and guidance and can help occupants to complete the final stage of their journey. The app also enables syncing of routes and destinations between the device and the XEL’s Touch Pro system so routes can be set in advance and uploaded automatically once in the car.

The Interactive Driver Display provides further clarity of information. The advanced system provides four distinct visual themes to choose from and the large display even allows users to view full-screen mapping instructions, taking the stress out of trips to unfamiliar destinations.

Connected on the move: Smartphone and smart watches functions

Smartphones are changing the way people interact with the world around them – and the XEL ensures that drivers stay connected. Jaguar InControl Apps presents a vehicle-optimised, interactive set of apps that enable media streaming, cloud- and location-based services and more – via the USB port.

The XEL features a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, enabling up to eight devices to connect to the internet – the vehicle antenna provides the best possible signal.

The Jaguar InControl Remote app allows users of iOS and Android devices to connect to the car from wherever they are using a specially designed app. The technology enables the driver to view car data remotely, from fuel levels to door and window status.

Protect provides further reassurance: in the unlikely event of a malfunction, it provides optimised Jaguar Assistance, transmitting your location and vehicle diagnostic data to help minimise delays to your journey. Should the unthinkable happen and a collision occurs it will automatically make an SOS call and summon the emergency services.

Offering similar functionality to the InControl Remote smartphone app, drivers will be able to use their Apple or Android Watch to secure their car from a distance and even set the perfect cabin temperature in advance.

First class sound: Meridian Audio

Touch Pro is designed to deliver exceptional audio performance too, and offers a choice of two systems developed together with world-renowned British firm Meridian. The first is a superb 380W system with 11 speakers (including subwoofer), while the truly outstanding surround sound system delivers 825W and features 17 speakers (including subwoofer).

To enhance the experience still further, this system benefits from Meridian’s Trifield and Audyssey’s MultEQ XT signal processing technologies, producing rich, balanced sound throughout the XEL’s cabin. And because all of the speakers and amplifiers are so carefully matched, it delivers its high output with exceptionally low levels of harmonic distortion.

Smart functions are available when the Meridian sound system is combined with Touch Pro and includes programmes such as ‘Play more like this’ which automatically compiles playlists, or Music Queue, which makes it easy to search for and add songs, albums or artists to a music queue while the current track is still playing.

As well as media streaming from smartphones and tablets via two USB ports, Touch Pro has a CD/DVD player too.

architecture and Body structure

Jaguar is more experienced in the use of aluminium construction than any other vehicle manufacturer, allowing the development of the revolutionary body structure of the XEL. It is the only car in the class built around an aluminium-intensive monocoque

Light, stiff, spacious and safe

Following development of the aluminium XJ in 2003, the XK, the current XJ and the F-TYPE, Jaguar’s experience is embodied in the XEL’s aluminium-intensive monocoque.

The XEL is designed to use Jaguar’s all-new modular vehicle architecture. This advanced structure is engineered to utilise the most intelligent mix of materials, including aluminium, high-strength steel and magnesium, providing exceptional manufacturing flexibility. For the XEL, satisfying the demanding targets for ride, handling, fuel economy and safety dictated an aluminium-intensive monocoque.

High-strength aluminium alloys, including AC300 and AC600 grades, are also used in areas such as the A-pillars, front and rear crash structures, and the cant rail. The B-pillars are high-strength aluminium reinforced with ultra-high strength steel, with a layer of high-density foam between.

All this makes the passenger compartment exceptionally stiff, preventing intrusions in the event of a collision. The XEL has been engineered to meet the most stringent legislative and consumer crash test requirements.

Pedestrian protection reaches new levels too: the energy-absorbing properties of the aluminium bonnet are enhanced by a deployable hinge system, which creates additional clearance between the underside and stiff structures such as the powertrain, suspension towers and bulkhead.

Closing the loop: Recycled aluminium alloy

Sustainability is big part of the story at Jaguar Land Rover. The XEL uses a high-strength aluminium alloy – RC5754 – made predominantly from recycled material. The product of several years of research, this grade contains only a small quantity of primary material, essential to achieving the desired mechanical properties.

Steels, including advanced high-strength and dual-phase steels, are used for parts such as the rear underbody, door panels and boot lid. These materials satisfy the particular strength, stiffness and geometrical requirements of these parts and they also contribute to the XEL’s ideal weight distribution. Cast magnesium also makes an appearance: this ultra-light material is used to make the front-end carrier as well as the cross-car beam.

Chassis

Jaguar saloons have always been renowned for their peerless combination of sublime ride comfort and outstanding driving dynamics. The XEL takes this to the next level thanks to double wishbone front suspension, Integral Link rear suspension and electric power steering.

Agile, responsive, supple

The XE’s light, stiff body structure and longitudinal, rear-drive powertrains provided the perfect starting point for development of the XEL. Where most competitors use the simple MacPherson strut front suspension, Jaguar’s vehicle dynamics team insisted on the superior double wishbone configuration for the XE family.

Camber stiffness was an important consideration. This attribute – the resistance to lateral load when the car is cornering – is crucial to steering feel. To keep unsprung mass to a minimum, the forged aluminium knuckles are made from cast blanks using a patented production process. Further weight savings come from the tubular anti-roll bars and springs made from stiffer, narrower-gauge steel.

Front suspension geometry was optimised from the outset to suit all-wheel drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations. The suspension mounting points enable efficient packaging of the spring and damper assembly – essential to achieving the low bonnet height fundamental to the XEL’s sleek styling and to pedestrian impact protection.

The dampers have been meticulously tuned, giving the sublime ride quality Jaguar cars are famous for and the taut body control needed for agile handling.

Integral Link: The most sophisticated rear suspension in the segment

The XEL retains the advanced Integral Link rear suspension design of the standard wheelbase XE. Only Integral Link delivers the combination of lateral and longitudinal stiffness needed for the precise handling and smooth, quiet, supple ride demanded by Jaguar’s engineers.

Electric power steering redefined

Steering response, weight and feel are core elements of Jaguar’s brand DNA, and the ones which contribute most to the ‘50 metre feel’ – the all-important first impression that the vehicle conveys about the way it drives.

Hydraulics have provided power assistance because they deliver the most natural, intuitive system performance. Electric power steering (EPAS) offers greater tuning potential and greater energy efficiency, but Jaguar’s engineers have not considered the technology sufficiently mature – until recently.

As a result, the XEL’s EPAS system delivers the immediate response and connected feel expected of a Jaguar sports saloon. All system hardware has been optimised to reduce backlash and friction while the control software was honed during an exhaustive tuning phase. The control algorithms can even account for changes in the ambient temperature, ensuring a consistent steering feel no matter what the conditions.

As well as functions such as speed-dependent assistance and damping, which varies subtly with the rate with which steering lock is applied, the steering system also compensates for changes in road camber, keeping the car firmly on track.

High-performance brakes

The dynamic driving character of the new XEL is matched by brake system specification. Lightweight sliding callipers and large discs are used, with diameters from 316mm to 350mm at the front and from 300mm to 325mm at the rear.

The ventilated front discs benefit from enhanced cooling thanks to suspension-mounted ducts, which channel air to the centre of the rotors through apertures in the back plate.

The latest-generation electronic brake system controller is lighter, smaller and more powerful than previous modules and enables myriad functions which improve safety, stability and dynamics.

Powertrain

Responsive, refined, rewarding

The XEL is powered by a four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with two power outputs delivering a compelling blend of performance, refinement and efficiency. Both engines benefit from direct injection, variable valve timing and boosting to deliver clean, quiet combustion and exceptional throttle response. Intelligent stop-start systems and smart regenerative charging enhance efficiency. Power is channelled through a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission

Smooth, refined, efficient

The Jaguar XEL features Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine in a choice of power outputs. Proven over two million miles of testing, the Ingenium powerplants form the cornerstone of Jaguar’s low-CO 2 powertrain strategy.

All Ingenium engines, developed from scratch by Jaguar engineers, are based around a deep-skirt aluminium cylinder block featuring thin-wall, press-fit cast iron liners: these offer the best balance of weight, surface finish, and robustness.

The engine’s split-cooling system, mapped thermostat, and fully variable mechanical water pump enable standing water in the block while coolant circulates through the crossflow channels in the cylinder head. So the engine warms up more quickly, reducing friction and therefore fuel consumption.

Parasitic losses have been cut in other ways too: the electronically-controlled oil pump matches its flow rate according to engine speed, load and temperature, and switchable piston cooling jets operate only when needed.

Four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines blend performance with efficiency

The engine line-up consists of the lightweight 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium unit, in two power and torque outputs:

200PS/320Nm (rear-wheel drive)

250PS/365Nm (rear-wheel drive)

The modular, scaleable engine architecture features a variety of advanced technologies, including an innovative electrohydraulic valvetrain, which enables fully variable control of the intake valve providing optimum efficiency, power and torque throughout the engine’s operating range. Other innovations include a map-controlled oil pump, which matches the flow rate according to engine speed, load and temperature, while switchable piston cooling jets only spray oil onto the underside of the piston crowns when required.

Optimised eight-speed automatic transmissions

The XEL’s aluminium-intensive construction has enabled weight-optimised versions of the benchmark eight-speed ZF 8HP transmission found in XJ and XF saloons.

A personalised driving style

JaguarDrive Control allows the driver to select Normal, Eco, Dynamic or Rain Ice Snow Mode, each subtly changing the steering, throttle response and gearbox shift points. Eco Mode encourages fuel-efficient driving by altering accelerator response and gear changes as well as reducing electrical load while Dynamic Mode increases throttle sensitivity, holds gears for longer and increases steering weighting. By selecting Rain Ice Snow Mode, the system automatically dampens acceleration and applies more traction more gradually in slippery conditions.

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

Jaguar has developed a suite of technologies to make driving safer, more relaxing and more enjoyable. From systems that improve low-speed traction in adverse conditions to cutting-edge technology which is able to warn pedestrians of potential hazards when exiting the car – the XEL is the intelligent choice

Gaining traction: All Surface Progress Control

All Surface Progress Control (ASPC) is a unique traction management system, akin to a low-speed cruise control, and gives the XEL unrivalled all-weather capability among rear-drive cars in the segment.

ASPC is ideal for low-grip surfaces such as snow-covered driveways and ungritted winter roads, and even wet grass. Developed with the input of decades of Jaguar Land Rover experience in off-road traction systems, ASPC can electronically gain traction with far less drama than the driver can achieve.

The system functions between 1mph (3.6km/h) and 19mph (30km/h) and is activated using the cruise control switches on the steering wheel. Having set the desired speed the driver concentrates on steering – the car takes care of the rest, ensuring smooth progress without skidding and without the driver touching the pedals. Winter tyres make ASPC even more effective.

Making a safe exit: new technology warns rear passengers

Clear Exit Monitor is a cutting-edge safety technology fitted to the new XEL. The advanced system is able to warn rear passengers of potential hazards when exiting the vehicle – particularly useful when leaving the car in busy cities where rearward visibility is often restricted.

Working at speeds of up to 3mph (5kmh) a sensor near the internal door handle is able to detect if the occupant’s hand is preparing to open the door. If a vehicle is detected approaching from behind via the XEL’s rear-facing radars, a warning light next to the door handle alerts occupants and switches off again once it is safe for them to leave.

Laser head-up-display: Information in clear sight

The XEL’s laser head-up display (HUD) projects high-contrast colour images directly in the driver’s line of sight. The virtual images appear to ‘float’ two metres in front of the driver. Displaying information such as vehicle speed, turn-by-turn navigation instructions and traffic signs in this way means that the driver’s eyes remain focused where they’re needed most: the road ahead.

All-around vision: Stereo camera technology

The XEL also features a state-of-the-art stereo camera. This cutting-edge sensor provides a real time view of the road and objects ahead and is at the heart of Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and the Adaptive Speed Limiter (ASL) features.

The advanced stereo camera is able to ‘see’ the road markings too, and this capability is used by the XEL’s Lane Departure Warning system. If the system determines that the vehicle will unintentionally leave its lane, the driver receives haptic feedback through the steering wheel rim.

Lane Keep Assist system builds on the functionality of the Lane Departure Warning system. When it determines that the vehicle is likely to drift out of its lane, it can guide the driver back towards the centre by using the electric power-assisted steering system to apply a small amount of corrective-steering. The amount of torque applied to the steering wheel is slight and can be easily over-ridden.

Always looking ahead: Adaptive Cruise Control

The XEL’s Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) makes motorway journeys even more comfortable. A long-range 77GHz scanning radar monitors the road ahead, enabling the car to maintain a pre-set distance from vehicles in front. The ACC system can also initiate emergency braking if it detects an impending collision.

Forward facing safety: Enhanced occupant protection

Jaguar XEL’s unrivalled safety credentials are further strengthened with the introduction of Forward Traffic Detection and Forward Vehicle Guidance, which both use the vehicle’s 360-degree Surround Camera.

Forward Traffic Detection provides an extra level of safety when the driver has difficulty viewing other vehicles, such as when pulling away at an obscured junction. The system is able to detect the cross movement of other vehicles and provide a visual warning on the central screen.

Forward Vehicle Guidance provides greater safety when parking or during low-speed manoeuvres by providing visual graphics to help the driver place the vehicle. Similar to the graphics the driver sees when the rear view camera is in use, Forward Vehicle Guidance overlays the XEL body with projections based on the current steering input to help position the vehicle using the Surround Camera System.

Keeping watch: Blind Spot Assist with Closing Vehicle Sensing

Blind Spot Monitoring helps to make overtaking manoeuvres safer by alerting the driver when another vehicle enters the blind spot.

This feature includes the introduction of Blind Spot Assist, which combines Blind Spot Monitoring with the steering control provided by EPAS. The intelligent system will counter-steer the vehicle back into its lane if it detects a collision risk with another vehicle when the driver indicates to change lane.

A simple fit: parked to perfection

The effort of trying to park in tight spots has become a thing of the past. The XEL can be specified with an Advanced Parking Assist Pack which does the hard work for you. The ultrasonic sensors measure the space and, if suitable, will enable the car to steer itself during both parallel and bay parking manoeuvres – the driver only has to control the brakes and accelerator. Exit-assist will guide the XEL out again.

Backing out of parking spaces can be made even safer with the Reverse Traffic Detection system. The sensors used in the Blind Spot Monitoring system will detect approaching vehicles which may be unseen by the driver and can trigger an alert.