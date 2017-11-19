After teasing the front end of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class yesterday, the German brand now reveals the red-accented cabin of the stylish sedan. The company will give the model a full premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show in just a few weeks.

Think of the CLS-Class as the E-Class’ more stylish, better looking brother, and this look at the interior highlights its handsome design. The cabin features an ultra-wide panel that combines the infotainment and instrument displays. Crimson ambient lighting behind the screen provides stylish appearance, and a strip of carbon fiber trims the HVAC vents.

The photo also reveals the settings for Mercedes’ recently introduced Energizing Comfort system. The tech links the vehicle’s comfort systems together, including the ambient lighting, climate control and the seats’ heating, ventilation, and massage function. The picture shows the German equivalents of the Freshness, Warmth, Vitality, and Joy modes. An occupant could likely scroll down to access the Comfort and Training selections from the S-Class.

Mercedes’ previous teaser of the exterior provided a great look at the sedan’s nose. The front features sharp-edged LED running lights that outline the top sections of a broad grille. Earlier spy photos show the arching roof that gives the four-door most of its style. A big trunk looks capable of swallowing lots of cargo.

Mercedes’ new inline-six gas- and diesel-fueled engines should join the powertrain lineup. A turbocharged four-cylinder would likely be in base models. The company reportedly won’t release a new CLS 63 because it’ll be too close to the four-door AMG GT. The top model will allegedly be the CLS 53 AMG with an inline six and electric motor with 496 horsepower (370 kW).

Source: Mercedes-Benz