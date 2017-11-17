Lightly updated and with some added tech, Nissan has released detailed information for its 2018 Murano SUV. With a starting price of $30,550, it’s a mere $810 more expensive than the 2017 model – but it comes with plenty of added features to make it worth the extra scratch.

Automatic emergency braking and intelligent forward collision warning now come standard on all grades. The two features were previously only available on higher-up trim levels, or as an option. Blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert have also been added to the SV grade standard, while intelligent cruise control now comes standard on the SL grade, and the SV Premium Pacakge.

In the cabin, a new center console design makes storage and accessibility even easier. NissanConnect with navigation is managed via an eight-inch color display with multi-touch control. Features like SiriusXM comes standard on all grades (with a paid subscription, of course), as does Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Out back, a motion-activated power lift gate now comes standard on SL and Platinum grades. The latter also gains a standard dual panel moonroof, while the SL gains an available moonroof package. The same four grades from the 2017 Murano carry over; S, SV, SL, and Platinum. Here’s how the pricing structure works out for all four, with both front- and all-wheel-drive options available:

Price Murano S FWD $30,550 USD Murano SV FWD $33,850 USD Murano SL FWD $38,250 USD Murano Platinum FWD $41,980 USD Murano S AWD $32,150 USD Murano SV AWD $35,450 USD Murano SL AWD $39,850 USD Murano Platinum AWD $43,580 USD

Even with all this added standard equipment, don't expect any changes under the hood. The same 3.5-liter V6 remains producing 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts) and returning a respectable 21 city / 28 highway miles per gallon. The Murano is available in both front- and all-wheel drive.

Source: Nissan