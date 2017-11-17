Although we’ve already seen the new Volvo XC40 in the sheet metal, the Swedish marque will be bringing its smallest SUV offering stateside for the first time. At this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show, Volvo will show off its new XC40 small SUV, along with what the company is calling a new "subscription-based" car buying experience.

The Care by Volvo car-buying service will reportedly make owning a car as easy as owning a cell phone, says the Swedish marque. Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelson, and President Anders Gustafsson will make the presentation on November 29, 2017 in L.A., and will show off its new Care by Volvo subscription service alongside the new XC40 for the first time in North America.

"California is where transportation and technology cultures meet," said Gustafsson. "And the Los Angeles Auto Show is the perfect place to introduce something that involves a great deal of both worlds." Gustafsson added, "With this new SUV and Care by Volvo we are talking about the future of car ownership, where life is less complicated for our customers."

The new XC40 is the latest vehicle in Volvo’s ongoing product refresh, which previously included models like the S90, XC90, and the XC60, among others. The new XC40 is powered by a base 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, with a plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions expected to join the market in just a couple of years.

The XC40 will be priced from $37,700 when it arrives in the U.S. early next year. Depending on options and trim, the most expensive version of the small SUV costs $45,935, and that’s for the fully loaded R-Design model. The sporty R-Design trim adds on features like diamond-cut 20-inch wheels, a lush leather interior, and plenty of added safety features.

Source: Volvo