The company will also introduce America to Care by Volvo.
Although we’ve already seen the new Volvo XC40 in the sheet metal, the Swedish marque will be bringing its smallest SUV offering stateside for the first time. At this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show, Volvo will show off its new XC40 small SUV, along with what the company is calling a new "subscription-based" car buying experience.
The Care by Volvo car-buying service will reportedly make owning a car as easy as owning a cell phone, says the Swedish marque. Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelson, and President Anders Gustafsson will make the presentation on November 29, 2017 in L.A., and will show off its new Care by Volvo subscription service alongside the new XC40 for the first time in North America.
"California is where transportation and technology cultures meet," said Gustafsson. "And the Los Angeles Auto Show is the perfect place to introduce something that involves a great deal of both worlds." Gustafsson added, "With this new SUV and Care by Volvo we are talking about the future of car ownership, where life is less complicated for our customers."
The new XC40 is the latest vehicle in Volvo’s ongoing product refresh, which previously included models like the S90, XC90, and the XC60, among others. The new XC40 is powered by a base 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, with a plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions expected to join the market in just a couple of years.
The XC40 will be priced from $37,700 when it arrives in the U.S. early next year. Depending on options and trim, the most expensive version of the small SUV costs $45,935, and that’s for the fully loaded R-Design model. The sporty R-Design trim adds on features like diamond-cut 20-inch wheels, a lush leather interior, and plenty of added safety features.
Source: Volvo
Volvo Cars will introduce to US consumers later this month a new SUV and reveal details on Care by Volvo, a new subscription-based program that will make having a car as easy as owning a cell phone.
Håkan Samuelsson, CEO, Volvo Car Corporation, and Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO Volvo Car USA, will make a presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, November 29 at 2:00 P.M. PST.
“California is where transportation and technology cultures meet,” said Gustafsson. "And the Los Angeles Auto Show is the perfect place to introduce something that involves a great deal of both worlds.” Gustafsson added, “With this new SUV and Care by Volvo we are talking about the future of car ownership, where life is less complicated for our customers.”
This North American debut is the latest vehicle in Volvo’s product refresh, which began in 2015 with the XC90 seven-passenger SUV that was named 2016 North American Utility of the Year and 2016 Motor Trend SUV of the Year. In 2016 Volvo followed the XC90 with the S90 luxury sedan and V90 Cross Country wagon, respectively. This year Volvo introduced the all-new XC60 small SUV, a complete redesign of the company’s best-selling model.