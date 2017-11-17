Working in fast food is a thankless job of low pay and impatient patrons, but Cars Direct makes the bizarre discovery that Taco Bell employees can parlay their position into a decent discount off a new car. Plus, there are other weird discounts for folks that don’t make a living from preparing Cheesy Gordita Crunches.

Oddly, General Motors qualifies Taco Bell as a “supplier,” according to Cars Direct. This means that employees can receive GM Supplier Pricing, which is the invoice price after options and destination plus $200. The result can be big savings over a model’s usual MSRP. For example, Cars Direct reports that a Taco Bell worker taking advantage of this program could get a $4,385 discount on a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport off its $66,590 advertised base price.

Unless a vehicle is brand new to the market, it’s generally unnecessary to pay sticker price when buying a car because automakers offer a variety of discounts, rebates, and other enticements. For example, Cars Direct points out that many automakers offer extra rewards for purchases to coincide with local auto shows like $1,000 off a GMC Sierra during the San Francisco Auto Show.

In addition, savvy supercar shoppers can currently get big discounts off remaining units of the 2017 Acura NSX ahead of the coupe going special order only in 2018. The company offers $30,000 in dealer cash on the vehicle. Showrooms don’t have to pass on this full amount to buyers, and Cars Direct suggests prospective customers call around to find ones that do. A recent report found Bridgewater Acura in New Jersey slicing even more off the price when it offered a well-optioned 2017 NSX for $155,700 – a $44,800 discount.

Another recent report highlighted the possibility of getting as much as $30,000 of the price off a 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR. The offer runs through January 2, 2018, so it’s a good time to buy a sports car.

Source: Cars Direct, 2