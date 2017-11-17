In its most powerful trim, the new BMW X2 SUV comes equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic, and paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. But in just a few years, we could see the X2 get a significant bump in power.

According to BMWBlog, citing sources within the company, a second, more powerful four-cylinder engine option could join the range in the near future. The engine will be an upgraded version of the current four-cylinder B48, currently codenamed B48A20T1. Any upcoming BMW vehicle that wields the new motor will bear the designation 35i.

The engine will produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 hp (223 kW), and will come paired to either a manual gearbox, or the same Aisin-sourced eight-speed automatic currently available. Given its performance chops, the updated B48 will expectedly be used on M Performance cars in the future.

Cars like the X1, the upcoming 1 Series, and new 2 Series Gran Coupe will also reportedly benefit from the more powerful engine. The latter two will be transferring from rear-wheel drive, to a front-wheel-drive setup, so the more powerful engine should hopefully help make up for the loss.

If you can’t wait to equip the more powerful engine on the new X2, BMW currently offers the M Sport package, which tacks on features like a set of 20-inch wheels, a lower suspension, and some added detailing to the cabin. Unfortunately, that package doesn’t include a mechanical upgrade. Even so, the X2 xDrive28i is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 6.3 seconds.

Source: BMWBlog