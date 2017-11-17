Following the reveal of the Tesla Semi tonight, Elon Musk pulled out a huge surprise: the new Roadster. Yes, the Tesla Roadster is back, and we'll apparently see it on the road sometime in 2020. The performance is absolutely staggering – this is one car that, from a specs perspective, is totally worth the hype.

Let's cut right to the chase:

7,376 pound-feet of torque. Yes, you read that correctly.

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Quarter mile in 8.9 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed.

620 miles of highway range.

As Elon points out, you'll be able to drive the new Roadster from Los Angeles to San Francisco and back on one charge, at highway speeds. And by the way, these numbers are only for the prototype car shown tonight. The production car could be even quicker, with more range, and a higher top end. We'll believe it when we see it, of course, but man, that's incredible.

The new Roadster will use three electric motors – one in the front and two in the back – giving it through-the-road all-wheel drive. The incredible power comes courtesy of a 250-kilowatt-hour battery. True to its name, you'll be able to remove the roof. And for added practicality, it'll seat four people... well, okay, two and some grocery bags.

Want one? You'll need $50,000 to reserve one, and the base price will be $200,000. Or you can be one of 1,000 people to order a Founders Series car, which costs a full $250,000, right up front.

See it for yourself in the high-res gallery below.

Source: Tesla