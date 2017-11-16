And it should get a 48-volt electrical subsystem, too.

In the market for a new Lamborghini Huracan? Might want to hold out for another year or two. As Lamborghini gets nearer to introducing the 2019 model, either late in 2018 or early in 2019, buyers should be delightfully surprised by the amount of new add-ons that the Italian marque’s entry-level raging bull should gain.

According to Car and Driver, the biggest update to the new Huracan will come in the form of rear-wheel steering. The technology will be adopted from the higher-up Aventador S, and should give the smaller sports car even better handling both on road and on track.

The second major change will be the addition of a 48-volt electrical subsystem; and no, it won’t be the rumored hybrid Huracan that we’ve been hearing about. Instead the 48-volt system will run alongside the primary 12-volt system, and similar to its Bentley Bentayga sibling, the Huracan will use it as a centerpiece to its adaptive anti-roll bars instead of as a tool for wringing out more power. It’s the same setup found in both the Bentayga and the Audi SQ7.

Speaking of power, the same 5.2-liter V10 is expected to stay put under the hood. In the base Huracan it currently produces a hefty 602 horsepower (448 kilowatts), and allows for a 0-62 mph (100 kmh) sprint of just 3.2 seconds. In the range-topping Performante version, it produces 631 hp (470 kW). Expect the new version to see a modest bump, but the hearty V10 could go the way of the dodo in the full re-do in just a few years.

Alongside the updated Huracan, Lamborghini is also expected to bring out two go-fast versions: a first-ever GT3, and a street-legal Superleggera. Both examples will send the last-generation of the Huracan out in style, and add gobs of performance to the range. 

Source: Car and Driver

