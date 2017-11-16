Driving a Porsche 911 Turbo is already a special experience, but buyers can now show off the coupe’s exclusivity with the new Saffron Yellow Metallic paint color. Picking the shade adds $11,580 to the model’s price, and a video from Porsche shows the extensive work in creating the hue as a way somewhat to justify the exorbitant cost.

Barbara Sika, a color and trim designer at Porsche, explains that the shade requires four coats to paint to create. There’s an initial base of yellow and gloss clear finish. Employees then sand the vehicle by hand. It goes back into the paint booth for the layer that adds the pearlescent appearance. A final gloss covering completes the complex process.

Unfortunately, the depth of this pearlescent color doesn’t fully come out in photos and is only barely noticeable in video. It generally looks more like a goldish shade of yellow here but would likely appear much more impressive in the real world.

Porsche’s stylists are going through quite a yellow period recently. In addition to Saffron Yellow Metallic, the company came up with the unique shade of Golden Yellow Metallic for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The special model required employees to paint and finish the hood by hand to corporate the design’s bare, carbon fiber stripes.

At $11,580, Saffron Yellow Metallic isn't even close to Porsche's most expensive body color. That honor goes to the ultra-rare Chromaflair shades that Porsche Exclusive offers on its personalized vehicles. For example, when the division built a 911 Turbo S in Python Green Chromaflair, the hue added the equivalent of nearly $100,000 to the coupe's price.

Source: Porsche via YouTube