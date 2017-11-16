Ford and Autodromo, a New York-based watch and accessories company, have teamed up to create a special series of two watches for the Ford GT supercar. The first one will be limited exclusively to GT owners, while the second one is made to celebrate the Blue oval’s racing heritage and will be available to all enthusiasts.

The so-called Ford GT Endurance Chronograph is inspired by Ford’s successes in the Le Mans endurance series through the years and features Seiko VK Series mecha-quartz movement and a four-part stainless steel case construction. It’s the smaller of the two with a bit more vintage-oriented look and feel.

As for the Owner’s Edition, it is entirely inspired by the modern-day Ford GT with its avant-garde design language and modern materials. Autodromo says direct references to the real car are found in nearly every detail of the watch – the crown and the pushers, for example, resemble certain details from the interior of the supercar.

The watch for GT owners comes with Swiss automatic flyback chronograph movement, ceramic and stainless steel case construction, and a number of different color palettes to match the customers’ cars. Also, each watch is specially numbered to match the serial code of the real GT.

“The watches Bradley [Bradley Price, Autodromo designer] has created reflect the detailed design of the car. His attention to detail and designer’s understanding of the key visual elements of the Ford GT have created something spectacular. We are proud of this collaboration and of the watches we’ll bring to our customers,” Christopher Svensson, Ford GT design team leader, says.

Already available to pre-order, the Endurance Chronograph watch is priced at $695, while pricing for the Owner’s Edition, which goes on sale early next year, is not available yet.

Source: Autodromo