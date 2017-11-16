After years of waiting, numerous spy photos and plenty of rumors, chassis expert Dallara is finally ready to branch out and offer a road model under its own name. The first production car was handed over today to none other than founder Giampaolo Dallara on the occasion of his 81st birthday, exactly a year after the prototype’s reveal.

The Stradale (Italian for street) starts off as a speedster without doors, but can be easily transformed into a roadster by installing a windshield. By adding a T-frame, the Stradale can be easily converted into a targa, while mounting two doors that have a seagull wing opening will effectively turn the car into a coupe. In addition, Dallara will give buyers the opportunity to get the Stradale with a rear wing providing an impressive amount of downforce to make the lightweight sports car the ultimate track machine.

At the heart of the Stradale is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine developing 400 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque from 3,000 rpm. Output is channeled to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional robotized gearbox with paddle shifters promising to deliver quicker gear changes.

And now for probably the most impressive number; the Dallara Stradale has a dry weight of only 855 kilograms (1,885 pounds) in its standard configuration thanks to an extensive use of carbon fiber and composite materials. The body panels have all been made from carbon fiber, which has also been used for the monocoque.

As far as performances are concerned, it will be able to cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.25 seconds before reaching a maximum speed of 174 mph (280 kph). In fifth gear, it will need 3.49 seconds to get from 50 mph (80 kph) to 75 mph (120 kph) and 8.5 seconds from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph). With the optional rear wing installed, the car will generate more than 820 kilograms of downforce at top speed as a result of optimizations made in the wind tunnel.

According to Autocar, production will be limited to 600 units set to be produced over the next five years. The base model will cost €155,000 (about $182,300) before local taxes, with options including the windscreen (with carbon fiber frame) at €16,600 ($19,500), targa roof at €7,700 ($9,050), and the doors at €7,300 ($8,600).

Source: Dallara