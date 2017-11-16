The track-only hypercar pulls 3.3gs while cornering and comes with specialized F1 training to drive it.
We knew it was coming. When Aston Martin first revealed the unbelievable Valkyrie hypercar to the world back in March, the automaker said it would build 150 for the street, and 25 exclusively for the track. If you’re already sitting down, stay there. If you’re walking down a street checking this out on your phone, don’t blame us if you walk into a pole.
Say hello to the 25, known hereafter as the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.
As promised, this extreme version of the already extreme Valkyrie is designed solely for the race track, and if the figures from Aston Martin are indeed accurate, that’s absolutely where this monster should stay. Complete details haven’t been released, but the automaker says a bevy of aerodynamic changes combined with an aggressive weight loss program and power boost will enable the AMR Pro to hit 250 mph on straights, and sustain 3.3gs during cornering. When it's time to stop, the hypercar will pull 3.5gs under hard braking thanks to upgraded F1-inspired carbon-carbon brakes. We’ll say this again – sustain over 3gs in corners and 3.5gs under braking. That’s not quite F1 territory, but it’s right up there with LMP cars.
We do have some information on how Aston Martin will pull this off. The AMR Pro will wear much larger wings both front and rear, while also utilizing “revised active aerodynamic control strategies” to make the car stick to the ground like industrial strength Velcro. Further helping the cause will be an extreme weight reduction that starts with the entire body itself, which will use a lighter carbon fiber construction. Numerous suspension components will get carbon fiber replacements, polycarbonate windows will be installed, and “luxury” items such as the heater and blower motor will get the axe, along with the Valkyrie’s infotainment system. It is, after all, a race car.
Aston Martin is curiously silent on the power side of the equation, saying only that the 6.5-liter V12 will create more horsepower and torque courtesy of “significant” engine recalibration and modification of the emission control system. The electric portion of the Valkyrie AMR Pro’s thrust will remain unchanged, but it will wear smaller 18-inch wheels shod with the same Michelin race rubber you’d find on an LMP1 car.
With all these race-derived upgrades, Aston Martin says the Valkyrie AMR Pro will offer track performance to rival F1 cars. We’re a bit skeptical on that claim – F1 drivers routinely hit 6gs or more in corners – but there’s no question this will be a hardcore performer requiring no small amount of skill to drive, let alone master. That’s why every person who buys an AMR Pro will also receive a bevy of training, including simulator time and access to the same facilities used by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's F1 teams. Should the select group of AMR Pro owners then decide to exercise that training, the automaker will host a series of dedicated racing events at tracks for them around the world.
In other words, Aston Martin isn’t just selling a bonkers race car. It’s selling a full-on racing experience that’s about as close to Formula One as a person can get.
As for the price, that’s still a mystery and probably always will be. We’ll go out on a limb and say it’s expensive – very expensive. But it must be worth it, because Aston Martin says every single Valkyrie AMR Pro is already sold.
Deliveries of this track-car-to-end-all-track-cars is scheduled to begin in 2020.
Source: Aston Martin
2019 Aston Martin Valkyrie
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Redefining the limits of performance
- Fully-optimised, track-only version of world’s most extreme hypercar
- Increased power and torque combined with further weight reductions
- Significantly increased downforce from all-new aerodynamic package
- Capable of achieving lap performance to rival recent Formula One cars
- Delivery schedule for 2020
16 November 2017, Gaydon: Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is an extraordinary track-only evolution of the most extreme Aston Martin in history. Developed in parallel with the road car, but freed from the constraints and considerations of road use, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is the ultimate expression of performance.
The brainchild of Adrian Newey - the most successful Formula One designer of all-time - and the product of the unique collaboration between Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and project partner AF Racing, just 25 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pros will be built. Deliveries are expected in 2020. All cars are sold.
The most obvious changes have been made to the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro’s exterior. All the aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased downforce, including the addition of much larger front and rear wing elements, together with revised active aerodynamic control strategies tailored for the demands of track driving.
The hypercar’s naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 engine develops more power and torque - exact figures will be released in due course - thanks to a significant engine recalibration and the modification of the road car’s emission control systems. The output of the Rimac Energy Recovery System remains unchanged, but its control systems will be re-programmed.
The AMR Pro runs on wheels of a smaller diameter than the road car (18in front and rear) in order to facilitate the fitment of Michelin racing tyres, which are made to the same specification as those used by LMP1 cars in the World Endurance Championship. The AMR Pro also features F1TM inspired race-spec carbon-carbon brakes as their performance characteristics are perfectly suited to the extremes of track use.
The opportunity has also been taken to make further weight savings, both through the removal of extraneous items such as the heater/de-mister blower and infotainment screens fitted to the road car, and through the fitment of new ultra-lightweight track-specific components. These include polycarbonate windscreen (with heater elements) and side windows, a lighter construction of carbon fibre bodywork, new suspension uprights and carbon fibre wishbones, plus moulded race seats in place of the adjustable road car items. The AMR Pro’s exhaust system will also be lighter than that fitted to the road car due to the minimal silencing requirements.
The result of this unprecedented pursuit of performance is a genuinely mind-blowing car. One with a higher top speed (predicted to be close to 250mph), coupled to the ability to sustain cornering forces in excess of 3.3g and braking deceleration of more than 3.5g. According to Red Bull’s extensive simulation work the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will be capable of achieving lap times to rival those of a contemporary F1 or LMP1 car - pace previously unthinkable in a car derived from a fully homologated road car.
Given the car’s extraordinary capabilities Valkyrie AMR Pro customers will be taken through an intensive and comprehensive driver development programme. Tailored to their individual experience and skill levels, owners will have access to the same facilities as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s F1TM drivers. This includes time in the simulator and professional on-track tuition, plus programmes to improve their physical fitness. They will then be ready to enjoy their cars to the full with a series of dedicated track events held at some of the world’s most prestigious race tracks.
Red Bull Technology’s Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, said: “While it is endowed with extraordinary performance, it has always been vitally important to me that the Valkyrie functions well as a true road car, and that naturally comes with some constraints. However, with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro we have the freedom to create an extreme evolution that makes no such concessions. While the core elements of the road and track versions are shared, every aspect of the AMR Pro – aerodynamics, chassis, powertrain and weight – has been optimised to significantly extend the performance envelope. It offers a level of track performance significantly beyond any previous two seat closed roof car.”
Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, adds: “Valkyrie has always been about pushing the limits and redefining the possible. The road car will set new benchmarks for performance, engineering and technology - a hypercar in the truest sense - and with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro those limits will be pushed further still. It’s a remarkable project. One that’s propelling Aston Martin and 25 of our most passionate customers into a new and extraordinary realm”.