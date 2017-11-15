BMW says that electric mobility is a "top priority" for the automaker moving forward. So it makes sense that the German marque has trademarked a range of "i" nameplates that preview an entire range electrified vehicles. The latest "iX3" trademark designation suggests that BMW’s best-selling SUV will be the latest on a long-line of EVs.

According to AutoExpress, BMW filed the trademark for the iX3 moniker this past week, which joins a range of i-badged trademarks that already exist, everything from iX1 to iX9. The new iX3 moniker is expected to grace the backside of BMW’s electric X3, which is the only fully electric SUV that the company has confirmed for production thus far, and is expected to hit showrooms sometime in 2019.

The iX3 will be joined by the upcoming i5 – previewed by the Vision Dynamics Concept – which is scheduled to go into production in 2020. BMW hopes that the two electric vehicles will help, in part, make up as much as 25 percent of its overall sales by the year 2025. Already the company is on track to sell 100,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles this year, alongside an overall cumulative sales figure of around 200,000 vehicles.

Alongside new models like iX3 and the upcoming i5, a revised version of the i3 will go on sale in just a few months, complete with a sporty "S" trim that adds new cues like a wider track, 20-inch wheels, and some added exterior design elements both on the front fascia and in the rear. The electric motor generates 184 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, the German marque will also show off its first-ever i8 Roadster. The new Roadster will likely benefit from a larger 14-kWh battery pack – more than double that of its coupe sibling – with the probability of a boosted electric range, and upwards of 400 horsepower on tap. In the next few years, expect all of BMW’s vehicles to offer a plug-in hybrid option… yes, even M cars.

Source: AutoExpress