That's a lot of CUVs.
Get ready, Hyundai is planning an all-out product onslaught. Between now and the year 2020, the South Korean automaker promises eight – that’s right, eight new CUVs and SUVs, beginning with the Kona that was introduced back in early March, and following up with seven totally brand-new models in the next three years.
The new range will include everything from an A-segment CUV positioned underneath the Kona, to a new midsize CUV, and possibly even a flagship by the year 2020. Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman, Chung Eui-sun, said in an interview in June that it’s necessary to have "a full SUV lineup so we can respond to our customers’ needs."
Alongside its new fleet of CUVs, Hyundai touts electric, fuel-cell, and even diesel engine options for the proposed product range. The latter could be reserved, theoretically, for the Santa Cruz pickup, which is rumored to begin production at some point in 2021 at Hyundai’s Alabama manufacturing facility.
"Very soon we are going to have the most diverse CUV powertrain lineup in the industry," said Mike O’Brien, vice president of product, corporate and digital planning at Hyundai Motor America. "These vehicles will show the engineering prowess of the more than 13,000 engineers Hyundai Motor Company has working on current and future models every single day. Our customers are going to have a lot of great CUV choices in our dealerships."
The seven CUVs following the Kona will be shown at major auto shows like Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles in the coming years, and will reportedly maintain Hyundai’s promise of making customer’s lives and driving experiences even better, and all of them will be offered to customers in the U.S.
