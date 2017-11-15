A wide array of other JLR models will have a North American debut in LA, including the Discovery SVX concept.
Jaguar Land Rover will have a big showing at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, including the global unveiling of the newly refreshed Range Rover in SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic trims as the range-topping models in the lineup. The company is light on details about these variants at the moment but promises them to take “refinement and luxury to new levels.”
In addition, the LA Auto Show will host the first opportunity for folks in the United States to see a wide array of Land Rover products. These will include the inaugural presentation in the country of the 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport PHEV variants. The vehicles pair a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas-fueled engine and an electric motor for a total rating of 398 horsepower (297 kilowatts). They can go an estimated 31 miles (50 kilometers) solely on electric power. The plug hides behind the front grille (pictured above).
The Discovery SVX concept will also be on display. It premiered at the Frankfurt Motor Show as an SUV for hardcore off-roader with increased ground clearance and longer-travel dampers compared to the standard model. The supercharged, 5.0-liter V8 made 518 hp (386 kW) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque.
The Jaguar half of the automaker will also have several North American debuts in Los Angeles. For example, the E-Pace crossover will be on display publicly in the country for the first time. The XJR575 performance sedan and XF Sportbrake will also make appearances.
Motor1.com will have a team attending the LA Auto Show, and we’ll have full coverage from the event, including finding out just how luxurious the refreshed Range Rover SVAutobiography will be.
Source: Jaguar Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles Heading For LA Show
- Luxury on a new level with Range Rover SVAutobiography global premiere at Los Angeles Auto Show
- Jaguar Land Rover's first plug-in hybrids make US debuts alongside the ultimate luxury, performance and off-road models
- New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with latest consumer technology and enhanced exterior design make US debuts
- US show debuts for Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, Jaguar XJR575 flagship sedan, Jaguar XF Sportbrake and Land Rover Discovery SVX
- Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy proves commitment to electrification on road and track
- Company’s largest range to date is at LA Convention Center, 1-10 December
Whitley, Coventry, UK, 15 November 2017 – The Range Rover SVAutobiography will take luxury to a new level on its global premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The new model is the latest peerless product from Special Vehicle Operations, which creates the ultimate Jaguar and Land Rover models in unique combinations of luxury (SVAutobiography), performance (SVR) and capability (SVX).
Making their North American show debuts alongside the new Range Rover SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic are the Range Rover Sport SVR – the fastest Range Rover to date – and the Land Rover Discovery SVX, a production preview of the ultimate Discovery for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures.
The new petrol-electric plug-in hybrid Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also appear in the US for the first time. Both offer sustainable luxury and performance, with up to 50 kilometres of zero-emission driving. They are part of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport ranges that make their US debuts with the latest consumer technology and enhanced exterior design.
North America also gets a first look at the Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, the powerful Jaguar XJR575 flagship sedan and the stylish, spacious Jaguar XF Sportbrake.
These premium vehicles with next-generation technology and the best of British design are on display at the LA Convention Center from 1-10 December.
The new plug-in hybrid models demonstrate Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to electrification. Dr Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, said: “From 2020 every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.”
The Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy prototype is further proof of the company's electric intent. It previews the world's first single-make electric racing series that starts in 2018.
Also on display will be the Jaguar FUTURE-TYPE, a vision for the car of 2040 and beyond. The fully autonomous virtual concept explores mobility for the connected world of tomorrow, where vehicles could be shared not owned.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO DISPLAY ITS LARGEST RANGE OF VEHICLES AT 2017 LA AUTO SHOW
15/11/17
- The largest range of vehicles ever from Jaguar Land Rover including ten new and significantly updated models will be featured at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, December 1-10 at the LA Convention Center
- The 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography makes its global premiere, taking Land Rover refinement and luxury to new levels
- The first Jaguar Land Rover plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models (3) – the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – make U.S. debuts alongside updated 18MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models
- Making its U.S. debut, the Land Rover Discovery SVX concept showcases a new production-intent SVO model with design enhancements and increased performance and capability on a variety of terrains, surfaces and weather conditions
- North American auto show debuts for Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, Jaguar XJR575 flagship luxury sedan, Jaguar XF Sportbrake
- Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy prototype is the world’s first production based BEV race car to compete in support of the Formula E race series
(Mahwah, N.J.) – November 14, 2017 – Following key product introductions for both brands over the past few weeks, Jaguar Land Rover announced today it will show its largest ever range of vehicles at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, held December 1-10 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Making its global debut in L.A. will be the new 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography, an exclusive model residing at the top of the renowned Range Rover lineup. Additional details of the enhancements made to the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography will be subject to an additional announcement ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The 2018 Model Year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport model, featuring updated interior and exterior enhancements, also make their U.S. debuts at the L.A. Show.
Jaguar Land Rover SVO Debuts
The 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography is the latest product born from the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, which creates the ultimate expressions of core Jaguar and Land Rover models –making them even more luxurious (SVAutobiography), better performing (SVR) and more capable (SVX).
Additional vehicles from SVO debuting at the show will be the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR and Land Rover Discovery SVX concept; marking the first time ever each of the three SVO product pillars (SVA, SVR, SVX) have been represented together.
First shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Land Rover Discovery SVX concept is a production preview of the ultimate Discovery built for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures; increasing the capability of the fifth-generation Discovery on a variety of terrains, surfaces and weather conditions with larger tires, supercharged V8 power, a specially tuned Terrain Response® 2 traction management system and for the first time ever, Hydraulic Active Roll Control4.
Already sitting as the fastest Range Rover ever, the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR takes its performance credentials to the next level; building on key enhancements made to the core Range Rover Sport line-up for the 2018 model year and adding a more potent 575hp supercharged V8, upgraded brakes, lighter seats and a carbon composite hood. The new Range Rover Sport SVR is capable of 0-60mph times of 4.3 seconds, on its way to an electronically controlled top speed of 176mph1.
Jaguar Land Rover Electrification
Also shown for the first time in the U.S. are the 2019 MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport3 gas-electric plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. Offering sustainable luxury and performance, with up to 31 miles of zero-emission driving2, the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport PHEV models pair the latest consumer technology with an enhanced exterior design; marking the first manifestation of the company’s 2020 commitment to electrify its full model range.
Dr. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: “From 2020 every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.”
Joining the PHEV Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models on the Jaguar Land Rover show stand, the company will also feature the Jaguar I-PACE concept; the company’s first fully-electric production model when it goes on sale in 2018. The commitment to electrification from Jaguar Land Rover goes a step further with the North American debut of the Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy prototype at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The prototype is further proof of the company's electric intent and previews the world's first single-make electric racing series that will follow rounds of the 2018/19 FIA Formula E Championship.
Jaguar Debuts
Rounding out the Jaguar model line-up making U.S. Auto Show debuts will be its new compact performance SUV, the Jaguar E-PACE; the powerful Jaguar XJR575 flagship luxury sedan, and the stylish, yet spacious, Jaguar XF Sportbrake.
These premium vehicles with next-generation technology and the best of British design are on display at the Jaguar Land Rover booth in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center during the auto show’s public days, December 1 -10.
# # #