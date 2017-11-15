A wide array of other JLR models will have a North American debut in LA, including the Discovery SVX concept.

Jaguar Land Rover will have a big showing at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, including the global unveiling of the newly refreshed Range Rover in SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic trims as the range-topping models in the lineup. The company is light on details about these variants at the moment but promises them to take “refinement and luxury to new levels.”

More News About The Land Rover Range Rover:

In addition, the LA Auto Show will host the first opportunity for folks in the United States to see a wide array of Land Rover products. These will include the inaugural presentation in the country of the 2019 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport PHEV variants. The vehicles pair a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas-fueled engine and an electric motor for a total rating of 398 horsepower (297 kilowatts). They can go an estimated 31 miles (50 kilometers) solely on electric power. The plug hides behind the front grille (pictured above).

Land Rover Discovery SVX
49 photos
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

MSRP $50,985

The Discovery SVX concept will also be on display. It premiered at the Frankfurt Motor Show as an SUV for hardcore off-roader with increased ground clearance and longer-travel dampers compared to the standard model. The supercharged, 5.0-liter V8 made 518 hp (386 kW) and 461 pound-feet (625 Newton-meters) of torque.

Jaguar XJR575 revealed
16 photos
Jaguar XJ

Jaguar XJ
The Jaguar half of the automaker will also have several North American debuts in Los Angeles. For example, the E-Pace crossover will be on display publicly in the country for the first time. The XJR575 performance sedan and XF Sportbrake will also make appearances.

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake
89 photos
Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF
Motor1.com will have a team attending the LA Auto Show, and we’ll have full coverage from the event, including finding out just how luxurious the refreshed Range Rover SVAutobiography will be.

Source: Jaguar Land Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover
69 photos
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

MSRP $86,645

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles Heading For LA Show

  • Luxury on a new level with Range Rover SVAutobiography global premiere at Los Angeles Auto Show
  • Jaguar Land Rover's first plug-in hybrids make US debuts alongside the ultimate luxury, performance and off-road models
  • New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with latest consumer technology and enhanced exterior design make US debuts
  • US show debuts for Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, Jaguar XJR575 flagship sedan, Jaguar XF Sportbrake and Land Rover Discovery SVX
  • Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy proves commitment to electrification on road and track
  • Company’s largest range to date is at LA Convention Center, 1-10 December

Whitley, Coventry, UK, 15 November 2017 – The Range Rover SVAutobiography will take luxury to a new level on its global premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new model is the latest peerless product from Special Vehicle Operations, which creates the ultimate Jaguar and Land Rover models in unique combinations of luxury (SVAutobiography), performance (SVR) and capability (SVX).

Making their North American show debuts alongside the new Range Rover SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic are the Range Rover Sport SVR – the fastest Range Rover to date – and the Land Rover Discovery SVX, a production preview of the ultimate Discovery for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures.

The new petrol-electric plug-in hybrid Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also appear in the US for the first time. Both offer sustainable luxury and performance, with up to 50 kilometres of zero-emission driving. They are part of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport ranges that make their US debuts with the latest consumer technology and enhanced exterior design.

North America also gets a first look at the Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, the powerful Jaguar XJR575 flagship sedan and the stylish, spacious Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

These premium vehicles with next-generation technology and the best of British design are on display at the LA Convention Center from 1-10 December.

The new plug-in hybrid models demonstrate Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to electrification. Dr Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, said: “From 2020 every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.”

The Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy prototype is further proof of the company's electric intent. It previews the world's first single-make electric racing series that starts in 2018.

Also on display will be the Jaguar FUTURE-TYPE, a vision for the car of 2040 and beyond. The fully autonomous virtual concept explores mobility for the connected world of tomorrow, where vehicles could be shared not owned.

