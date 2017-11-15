Hide press release Show press release

Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles Heading For LA Show

Luxury on a new level with Range Rover SVAutobiography global premiere at Los Angeles Auto Show

Jaguar Land Rover's first plug-in hybrids make US debuts alongside the ultimate luxury, performance and off-road models

New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with latest consumer technology and enhanced exterior design make US debuts

US show debuts for Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, Jaguar XJR575 flagship sedan, Jaguar XF Sportbrake and Land Rover Discovery SVX

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy proves commitment to electrification on road and track

Company’s largest range to date is at LA Convention Center, 1-10 December

JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO DISPLAY ITS LARGEST RANGE OF VEHICLES AT 2017 LA AUTO SHOW



15/11/17

The largest range of vehicles ever from Jaguar Land Rover including ten new and significantly updated models will be featured at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, December 1-10 at the LA Convention Center

The 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography makes its global premiere, taking Land Rover refinement and luxury to new levels

The first Jaguar Land Rover plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models (3) – the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – make U.S. debuts alongside updated 18MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models

Making its U.S. debut, the Land Rover Discovery SVX concept showcases a new production-intent SVO model with design enhancements and increased performance and capability on a variety of terrains, surfaces and weather conditions

North American auto show debuts for Jaguar E-PACE compact performance SUV, Jaguar XJR575 flagship luxury sedan, Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy prototype is the world’s first production based BEV race car to compete in support of the Formula E race series



(Mahwah, N.J.) – November 14, 2017 – Following key product introductions for both brands over the past few weeks, Jaguar Land Rover announced today it will show its largest ever range of vehicles at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, held December 1-10 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Making its global debut in L.A. will be the new 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography, an exclusive model residing at the top of the renowned Range Rover lineup. Additional details of the enhancements made to the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography will be subject to an additional announcement ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2018 Model Year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport model, featuring updated interior and exterior enhancements, also make their U.S. debuts at the L.A. Show.

Jaguar Land Rover SVO Debuts

The 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography is the latest product born from the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, which creates the ultimate expressions of core Jaguar and Land Rover models –making them even more luxurious (SVAutobiography), better performing (SVR) and more capable (SVX).

Additional vehicles from SVO debuting at the show will be the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR and Land Rover Discovery SVX concept; marking the first time ever each of the three SVO product pillars (SVA, SVR, SVX) have been represented together.

First shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Land Rover Discovery SVX concept is a production preview of the ultimate Discovery built for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures; increasing the capability of the fifth-generation Discovery on a variety of terrains, surfaces and weather conditions with larger tires, supercharged V8 power, a specially tuned Terrain Response® 2 traction management system and for the first time ever, Hydraulic Active Roll Control4.

Already sitting as the fastest Range Rover ever, the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR takes its performance credentials to the next level; building on key enhancements made to the core Range Rover Sport line-up for the 2018 model year and adding a more potent 575hp supercharged V8, upgraded brakes, lighter seats and a carbon composite hood. The new Range Rover Sport SVR is capable of 0-60mph times of 4.3 seconds, on its way to an electronically controlled top speed of 176mph1.

Jaguar Land Rover Electrification

Also shown for the first time in the U.S. are the 2019 MY Range Rover and Range Rover Sport3 gas-electric plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. Offering sustainable luxury and performance, with up to 31 miles of zero-emission driving2, the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport PHEV models pair the latest consumer technology with an enhanced exterior design; marking the first manifestation of the company’s 2020 commitment to electrify its full model range.

Dr. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: “From 2020 every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.”

Joining the PHEV Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models on the Jaguar Land Rover show stand, the company will also feature the Jaguar I-PACE concept; the company’s first fully-electric production model when it goes on sale in 2018. The commitment to electrification from Jaguar Land Rover goes a step further with the North American debut of the Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy prototype at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The prototype is further proof of the company's electric intent and previews the world's first single-make electric racing series that will follow rounds of the 2018/19 FIA Formula E Championship.

Jaguar Debuts

Rounding out the Jaguar model line-up making U.S. Auto Show debuts will be its new compact performance SUV, the Jaguar E-PACE; the powerful Jaguar XJR575 flagship luxury sedan, and the stylish, yet spacious, Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

These premium vehicles with next-generation technology and the best of British design are on display at the Jaguar Land Rover booth in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center during the auto show’s public days, December 1 -10.

