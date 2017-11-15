We’re not quite a month past Porsche’s reveal of the 2018 Cayman GTS, but already attention is starting to shift towards what is expected to be a phenomenal ultra-high performance Cayman GT4. These latest spy shots show the latest evolution in the GT4 testing phase, with subtle changes to aerodynamic add-ons from the earlier test car we caught back in May at the Nürburgring. Specifically, the lower fascia sports redesigned air intakes, or at least, intakes wearing some measure of camouflage to hide their real shape. The side intakes have gained some extra vents as well, and appear to be the same production items found on the new Cayman GTS.

Aside from the rear being quite dirty, we also see a different rear fascia with a tweaked diffuser and exhaust tips relocated a bit further to the sides. The taillights have changed as well, matching what we see on the 2018 GTS. Looking really close through the back window we can also see what appears to be a roll cage inside. It would seem this is definitely a GT4.

Power figures are still unconfirmed, though with the new GTS boasting 365 hp and the outgoing GT4 having 385 ponies, it’s widely accepted that the new Cayman GT4 will exceed 400 hp. It’s also believed that the power will come without the benefit of forced induction, as Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger has said the GT cars will stay naturally aspirated for at least one more generation. Whether or not there is boost applied to the flat-six engine, power should go though either a manual transmission or an optional PDK dual-clutch gearbox.

With the 718 Cayman GTS out and about, the big question now is when the new GT4 will become official. With this test car running virtually camo-free wearing production components, we expect an official announcement could be just a couple months away.

