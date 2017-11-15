Rumors of a larger, more luxurious Lexus RX have been long in the making. Thankfully, at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, we’ll get to see that stretched SUV in full. Lexus today teased the new RX 350L and RX 450hL in a duo of images that don't give much away as to its final look.

Initially rumored to make its debut last month at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Japanese marque has seemingly forgone its hometown auto show and instead opted to debut the new SUV in North America. Reports suggest that the new RX 350L will ride on the same platform as the current RX, with only a slight increase in rear overhang.

The back window will be moved further towards the rear, the size of the current rear tailgate opening will remain the same, and of course a third row of seats will be added. Our spy photographers captured an extended version of the RX back in August, which previews the proposed update, albeit underneath a heavy amount of camouflage.

"The RX that paved the way for the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago will retain its stylish figure while also providing more flexibility for passengers," said the company in a statement.

Two versions of the longer RX will debut in L.A., a standard gas-powered RX 350L, and a hybrid RX 450hL. The former option will undoubtedly use the same 3.5-liter V6 producing 295 horsepower (219 kilowatts) and paired to an eight-speed automatic, while the latter will see the same hybrid engine producing 308 hp (229 kW) and returning 30 average mpg carry over. Doors to the L.A. Auto Show will open to the press on November 27.

Source: Lexus